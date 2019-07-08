All For One Media Enters Into Agreement To Produce 20 Movies

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All For One Media Corp. (OTCQB – AFOM), an SEC fully reporting Branded Entertainment Company across multiple platforms has entered into an agreement with Jeff Deverett of Deverett Media Group to produce 20 family films over the next 5 years. The Company plans to produce 4 Movies a year with all of the films being pre-sold into distribution prior to commencement of production.

Under the agreement, AFOM has formed Carmel Valley Productions Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary to produce, own and distribute these films. Mr. Deverett will enter into a 5-year employment agreement and become President of Carmel Valley. The business model anticipates the production of a steady flow of affordable family films that will be licensed to streaming platforms worldwide, with Carmel Valley retaining ownership, and thus building a significant film library asset.

Mr. Deverett has a distinguished career as a Film/TV executive that spans more than 20 years. Jeff has held key executive roles at independent studios Astral Communications, Anchor Bay Distribution, and Hit Entertainment. Jeff also created, owned and operated kaBoom! Entertainment which was eventually sold to eOne Entertainment. Jeff is very versed in the world of Indie film making and focuses primarily on the family genre. Currently, several of Mr. Deverett's films are available on Netflix worldwide, including Full Out and Kiss & Cry.

"I am very excited to be launching a new indie production/distribution company with the AFOM team. Brian and I share the same passion for storytelling in the family film genre, and we are going to launch an extensive slate of fun and engaging family-oriented productions that will appeal to audiences worldwide," stated Deverett.

All For One Media's CEO, Brian Lukow added. "This is a significant step forward to attaining our goal of becoming a fully integrated branded entertainment Company and adding significant product flow to our portfolio. Jeff Deverett is the perfect partner having succeeded in every facet of the Movie Business and shares our goal of creating a low risk - high reward model that will benefit from the global demand for high quality family films. I look forward to sharing more exciting details regarding in the coming weeks."

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks. For more information regarding our company, please see: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AFOM/filings

SOURCE All For One Media Corp.