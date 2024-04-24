Survey Reveals 65% of Consumers Do Not Consider Laundry as a Part of Their Skin Care Routine – To Change That, the No. 1 Detergent Brand Recommended by Dermatologists is Teaming Up with Top "Derm-Fluencer," Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky

STAMFORD, Conn., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- all® free clear , the #1 detergent brand recommended by dermatologists for sensitive skin, today announced it is partnering with Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky – a board certified dermatologist and one of social media's most-followed "derm-fluencer" voices, encompassing more than two million followers across Instagram and TikTok —as the brand's first-ever Chief Dermatology Advisor.

all® free clear Announces First-Ever Chief Dermatology Advisor, Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky

With only one-third (35%) of consumers surveyed considering laundry as part of their skin care routines but nearly half (49%) reporting having sensitive skin*, there is a gap between laundry and skin care that needs to be bridged. As Chief Dermatology Advisor, Dr. Zubritsky will educate consumers about the impact laundry can play in our sensitive skin care routines and other helpful tips about managing sensitive skin. Providing her expertise and serving as a liaison between all® free clear and consumers, the aim is to send a clear message: skin care can also happen in the laundry room.

Dr. Zubritsky will make her debut as Chief Dermatology Advisor for the all® free clear brand on the most-watched daytime talk show The View on May 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET and brand fans can join her for virtual "Office Hours" hosted via her Instagram Stories (@dermguru) on May 8 and May 23. During Office Hours, Dr. Zubritsky will answer top consumer questions about the connection between laundry and skin care and share advice for developing an updated laundry day routine and managing sensitive skin.

Consumers can visit all-laundry.com/CDA.html to submit their questions and follow @all_laundry on Instagram to stay up to date on all Chief Dermatology Advisor-related happenings.

"In my profession, I am often asked about how to best take care of sensitive skin and many people don't realize that part of a sensitive skin care routine is choosing the right laundry detergent," said Dr. Zubritsky. "Whether it's clothes, bed linens or bath towels, our laundry touches our skin. So, the laundry detergent we wash with should be considered a factor in taking care of sensitive skin. That's why I recommend a detergent brand like all® free clear for my patients and my own family. Because as a dermatologist, I believe laundry care is an important part of sensitive skin care."

all® free clear is the #1 detergent brand recommended for sensitive skin by dermatologists, allergists and pediatricians. Developed from the bottom-up to specifically meet the needs of consumers with sensitive skin, its unique formula is 100% free of dyes and perfumes, hypoallergenic and removes 99% of top everyday and seasonal allergens**. The laundry detergent is Safer Choice Certified by the US EPA and the first laundry detergent brand to be awarded the National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance ™, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin and consumers who want a clean they can feel good about.

"We have a science-led, skin-first mindset at all® free clear, which is why we created a laundry detergent using only intentionally selected ingredients that provides an effective clean that is gentle on skin," said Julia Galotto, Vice President of Marketing at Henkel. "Over the years, we've made it a priority to partner with dermatologists who celebrate diverse skin types and inspire laundry-related advice. We're proud to partner with Dr.

Zubritsky as our first-ever Chief Dermatology Advisor to elevate this influence and reframe how consumers think about laundry as part of their overall self-care and skin care."

For more information about the all® free clear Chief Dermatology Advisor and sensitive skin laundry tips, please visit all-laundry.com/sensitive-skin.html . The full portfolio of all® laundry products can also be found online at all-laundry.com and in-store at retailers nationwide.

*The all® Laundry Survey was conducted by an independent market research agency. It consisted of 38 questions covering consumer's behaviors and sentiment toward laundry care as it relates to skin care and garnered responses from 2,020 U.S. adults ages 18+ who do laundry and play a role in making purchase decisions for household cleaning products. March 2024.

**Dog and cat dander, dust mite matter, ragweed pollen, grass/tree pollen. all® free clear is not intended to treat or prevent allergies.

About all®

Sold in the United States, the all® laundry brand has been a recognized leader and laundry partner for generations. Its portfolio of laundry care products includes concentrated liquid and single dose pac detergents, as well as liquid and sheet fabric softeners. all® free clear detergent is the #1 doctor recommended brand for sensitive skin. Learn more at https://www.all-laundry.com/ or follow all® on Instagram @ all_laundry and Facebook @ allLaundry .

About Lindsey Zubritsky, MD, FAAD

Lindsey Zubritsky, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist specializing in general medical dermatology, surgical dermatology, cosmetics, and pediatric dermatology. Dr. Zubritsky is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and serves as one of their social media ambassadors. She is also an editor for the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD) and has lectured at several national and local conferences including as a guest speaker for Grand Rounds at numerous dermatology residency programs across the country. She is passionate about all things dermatology, especially debunking skin care myths and educating the public using her social media platforms. She has lectured at several national and local conferences and was the guest speaker for Grand Rounds at numerous dermatology residency programs across the country.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.6 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2023, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel- northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

