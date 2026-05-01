All Funeral Services' Tending App Receives ICCFA Keeping It Personal Award for Innovative Personalized Product

The nationwide grave care platform recognized for its innovative approach to personalized memorial care

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All Funeral Services announced today that its Tending App, the first national service for headstone restoration and grave maintenance, has been honored with the ICCFA Keeping It Personal (KIP) Award in the Innovative Personalized Product category. The award recognizes the company's innovative approach to personalized memorial care, demonstrating how technology-driven grave care can deliver deeply personal results for families across the country.

Tending app

The KIP Awards, established in 2001 by the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association's Personalization subcommittee, are among the most respected recognitions in the deathcare profession. The program honors cemeteries, funeral homes, and suppliers who go above and beyond in personalizing services and products to better serve families. Entries are judged by professionals from outside the deathcare field, ensuring an independent and unbiased evaluation.

This recognition validates Tending's commitment to delivering transparent and professional grave maintenance that enables families to honor their loved ones with dignity. Tending's modern memory infrastructure enables personalized service, regardless of geographic location.

"We're incredibly honored by this recognition as the most valuable thing that remains after a funeral is the memory of the person who passed away," said Artem Manilov, Founder and CEO of All Funeral Services. "We built Tending to help families preserve that memory with professional care, no matter where they live. At the same time, it gives funeral homes and cemeteries a way to stay connected with families long after the service."

The award was formally presented during the 2026 ICCFA Experience, taking place April 29 – May 1 in Fort Worth, Texas, where All Funeral Services is exhibiting at Booth #401.

To learn more, visit www.allfuneral.com and tending.app.

About Tending

Tending is the first national service for headstone restoration and grave maintenance in the United States. The app exists because memory deserves modern tools, just like every other part of life. Founded in 2025, Tending offers monthly or annual subscription-based maintenance service, including professional cleaning, lettering restoration, and detailed photo reports. Available in every state, Tending is operated in a contractor-consumer model supported by AI-powered monument condition recognition. The platform provides a transparent, standardized, and respectful service that enables families to honor their loved ones and maintain the physical places of memory, regardless of geographic location. To date, Tending has completed +20,000 restorations nationwide. To learn more or download the app, visit https://tending.app or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About All Funeral Services

All Funeral Services is a New York-based technology company dedicated to modernizing the deathcare industry. In addition to the Tending App, the company develops Cemetery Workstation, an all-in-one management platform for cemeteries and crematoriums that covers burial lot sales, inventory, records management, digital mapping, family communications, and reporting. The company also offers AI-powered marketing tools designed specifically for the deathcare profession.

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SOURCE All Funeral Services