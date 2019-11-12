All Girls High School - Trinity - Presents Newsies!

RIVER FOREST, Illinois, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "Newsies". When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the Newsies expense, Jack rallies young Newsies from across the city to strike for what's right! The musical is based on the historical Newsies strike in 1899.

Why would an all-girls school do a production of Newsies, which features a mainly male cast? Trinity Director Pat Henderson felt the messages in the story matches Trinity's mission of empowerment. Trinity's production has been adapted to feature girl Newsies (the original production does not incorporate girl Newsies) and includes the publisher's daughter who supports the Newsies in their efforts for fair pay. The message is not about winning or losing, but about compromise. It takes people (both the female and male Newsies) to work together for change to happen.

Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. Featuring many now classic songs including "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe."

In addition to the 70+ Trinity students taking part in the production, Trinity's cast will feature 29 youth performers from area grade schools to enhance our production and represent the many young Newsies who led the strike in 1899.

Go to www.trinityhs.org/tickets to purchase tickets to the performances.

Ticket prices $10.00 adults and $5.00 students. Performances are November 22nd and 23rd at 7:00 pm and Sunday, November 24th at 2 pm.

SOURCE Trinity High School

Related Links

https://www.trinityhs.org

