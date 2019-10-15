All Hands and Hearts Achieves Perfect 100 Score from Charity Navigator for Financial Health and Accountability and Transparency

"It's essential for people to trust that their donations are going towards direct impact within communities affected by natural disasters," said Erik Dyson, CEO of All Hands and Hearts. "Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters both our good governance and financial accountability. Receiving a perfect 100 score for financial responsibility and accountability and transparency further speaks to our unwavering commitment to our mission."

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity's overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders. On June 1, 2016, Charity Navigator upgraded its methodology for rating each charity's financial health with CN 2.1. These enhancements further substantiate the financial health of Charity Navigator's 4-star charities.

"All Hands and Hearts' exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public," according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. "Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds All Hands and Hearts to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world's most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support All Hands and Hearts."

All Hands and Hearts' rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.

About All Hands and Hearts

All Hands and Hearts is a volunteer-powered nonprofit that effectively and efficiently addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters around the globe. By listening to local people, and deploying our direct-impact model, we are able to rebuild safe, resilient schools, homes and other community infrastructure. Learn more at allhandsandhearts.org.

Media Contact:

Jen Tucholski

jen@jentucholskicommunications.com

SOURCE All Hands and Hearts