All Hands and Hearts Continues Unwavering Support for Florida Communities One Year After Hurricane Ian

All Hands and Hearts

28 Sep, 2023

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) remains steadfast in its commitment to the recovery of Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, which struck one year ago today. Our dedicated team continues to provide essential assistance and support to the resilient residents who have faced the profound challenges left in the wake of this devastating disaster.

Hurricane Ian's destructive Category 4 elements struck Florida's west coast near Fort Myers on September 28, unleashing its fury with 150 mph winds, a 12-foot storm surge and relentless rainfall. The aftermath included widespread power outages, damaged and destroyed infrastructure, overturned cars and boats and catastrophic flooding. Ian's impact equaled that of the fifth strongest hurricane to land in the United States.

AHAH immediately mobilized its volunteer-powered disaster relief model to assist affected communities. The relief program began in Port Charlotte, Florida, and subsequently moved to Fort Myers, where it continues to undertake various scopes of work to aid community members, including debris removal, muck and gut operations, mold sanitation, and hazardous tree removal, aiming to complete over 30 home repairs by early October.

As we mark one year of Hurricane Ian relief efforts, Mike Ball, Chief Operating Officer of AHAH, emphasizes our continued commitment, stating, "We are here for the long haul. The need is still substantial, and our mission to support these communities remains unwavering. We urge your support with funding, volunteer participation and resources to help us continue making a meaningful impact."

All Hands and Hearts's Florida Hurricane Ian Relief program has seen over 600 volunteers dedicating more than 30,000 hours, positively impacting the lives of over 400 individuals and families. To ensure a brighter future for those affected by Hurricane Ian, we have extended the program for an additional six months, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to these resilient communities.

For more information on how to support AHAH's ongoing Hurricane Ian relief initiatives, please visit our website at www.allhandsandhearts.org or contact AHAH's Director of Marketing, Morgan Sydlowski, at [email protected] or +1 (978) 518-0489.

Together, we can continue to make a profound difference in the lives of those affected by Hurricane Ian.

SOURCE All Hands and Hearts

