All Hands and Hearts Launches Innovative "DM12" Initiative to Provide 12-Week Service Opportunities Completely Free of Charge

DM12 volunteer applications for the Florida and Texas Hurricane Relief Programs are now open. DM12 participants will join the nonprofit at their programs Monday, October 5, 2020 and finish the 12-week commitment on December 23, 2020. Click here to learn more about this and future opportunities to volunteer. The deadline to complete volunteer applications is Saturday, September 12, 2020.

"Volunteers have always been at the heart of our model to help communities impacted by disasters," said Erik Dyson, CEO of All Hands and Hearts. "We have heard from many people, especially college students, that the COVID-19 crisis has completely changed their lives and they want to contribute to a meaningful cause. We have developed this 12-week program to safely restart operations, while providing participants with new skills and experiences at no cost."

All Hands and Hearts is offering the following benefits, among others, to DM12 participants:

Flights and local travel to the volunteer program, and return flight home after completing the 12-week commitment

Accommodation while at the program and during any required layover or quarantine period

Small stipends to help cover costs during mandatory breaks

Three meals per day for the duration of the 12-week initiative

DM12 volunteers will receive personalized support from the Volunteer Coordination Team to ensure participants are fully prepared and trained. DM12 volunteers will also receive a certificate upon completion of the 12-week commitment.

About All Hands and Hearts

All Hands and Hearts is a volunteer-powered nonprofit that effectively and efficiently addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters around the globe. By listening to local people, and deploying our direct-impact model, we are able to rebuild safe, resilient schools, homes and other community infrastructure. Learn more at allhandsandhearts.org.

