All Hands and Hearts Mobilizes Rapid Response for Tropical Storm Debby Disaster Relief Efforts

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Hands and Hearts (AHAH), a leading disaster relief organization, has activated its Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to provide swift and comprehensive aid in response to Tropical Storm Debby's impact on the southeastern United States. Debby, which made landfall as a hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm, has brought heavy rainfall and severe flooding to Florida and Georgia. AHAH is prepared and ready to assist affected communities as they face the widespread damage caused by this storm.

The transition from Hurricane Debby to Tropical Storm status has not lessened its potential for devastation. The storm's slow movement across the region is expected to result in historic levels of rainfall, with catastrophic flooding forecasted in Georgia and South Carolina.

The DART is currently assessing damage reports, coordinating with local authorities and initiating response efforts. AHAH is also collaborating with partners such as the Florida Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (FLVOAD) and other regional agencies to ensure a well-coordinated response that meets the immediate needs of the impacted communities.

Building on successful response efforts from previous storms, including the recent Hurricane Idalia in the same region, AHAH is well-prepared to provide essential support and aid. Chloe Forman, AHAH's Director of Response, remarked, "Our team is fully mobilized and prepared to assist communities affected by Debby. Our priority is to provide immediate relief, and support to begin the recovery process."

AHAH proudly maintains its 4-star rating, the highest awarded by Charity Navigator, for the tenth consecutive year. This rating is a testament to its commitment to transparency and efficiency, assuring donors that 95% of every dollar contributed goes directly toward global relief efforts.

The organization emphasizes the importance of public support in facilitating effective disaster relief efforts. Donations to AHAH's U.S. Disaster Relief Fund will directly support the immediate needs of those affected by Tropical Storm Debby and future U.S. disasters.

