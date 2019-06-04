All Hands Fire Equipment LLC Awarded Contract By NYC Transit For New Flagging Lanterns

In 2012, All Hands Fire Equipment LLC introduced Eflares to New York City Transit as a replacement for their older, larger, and heavier Flagging Lantern design used for maintenance of way warning light applications.

Following this initial introduction, testing, and use of the standard Eflare 610, 520, and 510, NYCT requested a modified version of these standard lights to meet their new Flagging Lantern specifications and requirements. All Hands Fire Equipment, Eflare Corporation Pty Ltd, and Protective Industrial Products Inc., were able to provide a Flagging Lantern that would usher in the new Flagging Lantern of choice.

The modified, flagging application specific, version was designed to meet the provided NYCT requirements in relation to light beam profile, durability, battery life and lens/body design. These initial units were sent to NYCT for extensive field testing and were also tested in independent accredited laboratories to ensure they met the stringent specifications NYCT required. In addition, these new NYCT beacons are independently accredited to be intrinsically safe to an ATEX and IECEx certification.

On June 13th, 2018, following an 18-month process of design, field tests, and independent testing, Eflare Flagging Lanterns successfully completed the Qualification Process as stated in the MTA, New York City Transit Specification for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Flagging Lantern - Section 82A, dated May 24th 2018. As a result, added to the Qualified Product Listing to supply NYCT the new NYCT Spec Eflare Flagging Lanterns and Magnetic Bases.

Delivery of the new RB610 NYCT Eflare Flagging Lanterns and Magnetic Bases are scheduled for June of 2019.

The new Flagging Lantern design has been identified by numerous transit agencies as the next generation Flagging Lantern.

For detailed specifications, visit: http://www.allhandsfire.com/New-York-City-Transit-Spec-E-Flare-Flagging-Lantern

