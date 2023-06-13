All-In Flavor: ADOBOLOCO's Black Jack Revelation--Hardwood Cold Smoked Jalapeños Ignite Hot Ones!

News provided by

ADOBOLOCO

13 Jun, 2023, 11:23 ET

BEND, Ore., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's ADOBOLOCO's Black Jack year on Hot Ones! Adoboloco hit 21, a winning hand. With 5 cards down on season 21 it's guaranteed to be one of the most entertaining seasons yet. What has ADOBOLOCO brought to the table?

Continue Reading
Mahi Mahi tacos slathered with Adoboloco Jalapeño Chico Extra Hot
Mahi Mahi tacos slathered with Adoboloco Jalapeño Chico Extra Hot

Jalapeño Chico is the name of their next challenger. Jalapeño's? This is going to be tame! That would be further from the truth! When it comes to flavor and heat, ADOBOLOCO never rests on its laurels! Much work has been put into this project, giving guests a challenge handling the sauce but at the same time, having an enjoyable experience. Flavor always comes first, ADOBOLOCO lives by that rule. Sean Evans himself has dubbed ADOBOLOCO, "hot sauce royalty!" High praise indeed!

Crafted with a blend of hardwood cold smoked Jalapeños, Scorpion Peppers and Smoked Paprika, this sauce compounds into a savory rich fire roasted fusion. The heat comes on steady and builds. Beware of the afterburn! Don't worry, no matter what, the delicious combination of flavors is top priority. From tacos to pulled pork, nachos to breakfast sandwiches, burritos to pizza, the possibilities are endless. Season 21 of Hot Ones, is drool worthy and will whet any appetite!

The extremely popular YouTube show has captivated quite the audience ranging from; food enthusiasts, music junkies, and movie fans alike. First We Feast and lovable host, Sean Evans has gathered 12.3 Million subscribers, a testament to how fans love Hot Ones. And what's not to love? Celebrities getting interviewed while eating hot wings with a variety of sauces is so entertaining! Prevous top tier guests have included; Post Malone, Gordon Ramsey, Tom Holland and Paul Rudd, just to name a few.

ADOBOLOCO sauces have been featured on seasons 5, 8, 10, 18 and most recently, 21. ADOBOLOCO has collaborated with Heatonist to make some special flavors for Hot Ones like Hawaiian inspired Island Wings sauce and their hottest flavor to date: FIYA!FIYA!.

ADOBOLOCO Jalapeño Chico now available at: https://heatonist.com/products/adoboloco-Jalapeño-chico

ABOUT ADOBOLOCO: https://adoboloco.com/hot-sauce-adoboloco-our-ohana-family-business-in-maui-hawaii/

Tim Parsons
ADOBOLOCO
Phone: (541) 913-3938
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ADOBOLOCO

Also from this source

Experience Food Nirvana with Trejo's Tacos Hot Sauce--Hollywood's Spiciest Secret Revealed!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.