All In for Awareness: November Marks National Epilepsy Awareness Month

BOWIE, Md., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epilepsy Foundation of America (EFA) is calling on people across the country to go "All In" this November for National Epilepsy Awareness Month (NEAM), an annual campaign dedicated to inspiring action and raising awareness for the nearly 3.4 million Americans living with epilepsy.

This year's theme, "All In" is about unity, commitment, and action, and emphasizes that anyone can make a difference, anytime, anywhere. This can be done by learning seizure first aid, wearing purple, sharing personal epilepsy stories, or joining community events during the month of November.

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological conditions, yet it remains widely misunderstood. One in 10 people will have a seizure during their lifetime, and one in 26 will develop epilepsy. Despite those numbers, misinformation can still lead to fear, shame, and discrimination. "All In" represents the collective powers of people living with epilepsy, their families, healthcare teams, advocates, and communities who are fully invested in creating a world where people with epilepsy are seen, supported, and empowered.

"National Epilepsy Awareness Month is about unity and action," said Bernice Martin Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Epilepsy Foundation of America. "When we say we're 'All In,' we mean that every person can play a part in empowering the epilepsy community. This month is an invitation to go beyond awareness: to be all in for inclusion, education, research, and compassion. Whether you're sharing your story, supporting a loved one, or driving change in policy and care, 'All In' reminds us that progress happens when we show up together, wholeheartedly."

One way to be "All In" with research is to join EmpowER&D™, a secure online platform where people living with epilepsy or caregivers can enter their health information, connect their electronic medical records, and become active partners in research. Every data point shared builds a living data set that drives discovery, fuels new treatments, and ensures that epilepsy research reflects real lives and experiences. Learn more at epilepsy.com/empowERD.

The Foundation also encourages members of the epilepsy community to contact their local elected officials to advocate for research funding and access to care, and to spread the word on social media using hashtags #NEAM2025 and #AllInForEpilepsy.

For more information about the "All In" campaign, please visit: epilepsy.com/neam.

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is the most common chronic brain disorder in the world, affecting people of all ages, races, and backgrounds. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 3.4 million Americans live with active epilepsy. The condition is defined by a tendency to experience seizures—sudden, abnormal bursts of electrical activity in the brain that can disrupt behavior, awareness, and bodily control. Beyond seizures, epilepsy can also lead to challenges such as fatigue, memory difficulties, mood changes, anxiety, and trouble concentrating, all of which can significantly impact daily life. Visit epilepsy.com to learn more.

About the Epilepsy Foundation of America

The Epilepsy Foundation America is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by epilepsy through education, advocacy, research, and connection. For more than 50 years, the Foundation has led efforts to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and advocate for policies that make a meaningful difference for individuals living with epilepsy. We also fund cutting-edge research and support early-career investigators working to discover new treatments and therapies. Through our nationwide network of local offices and community partners, the Foundation expands access to care, provides seizure recognition and first aid training, and delivers direct services to those in need. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000; in Spanish laepilepsia.org or call 866.748.8008.

