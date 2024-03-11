All-in-One Web3 Gaming Ecosystem Blockus Raises $4M Pre-Seed After Completing a16z Incubator Program

The announcement comes during the Game Developers Conference week, where the company will host a special side event

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockus, an emerging, innovative force at the intersection of blockchain technology and gaming, today announced a significant milestone, securing $4M in pre-seed funding. This successful raise follows Blockus's participation in the prestigious a16z Crypto Startup Accelerator, which not only provided access to mentors and advisors but also allowed the startup to connect with potential investors.

The pre-seed round was led by Maple VC and included Altos Ventures as well as known angel investors such as Zhuoxun Yin from Magic Eden, Michael Ma from CreatorDAO, and Bryan Pelligrino from LayerZero.

Blockus is dedicated to transforming the gaming experience by enabling studios to onboard their players and build on-chain gaming features with ease. The company has already gained traction in the market, with over 30 partners already signed, including Ambrus Studio, the team behind E4C: Final Salvation. The funding will allow Blockus to accelerate its growth, expand its team, strengthen sales operations, and invest heavily in product development.

"This pre-seed raise marks a pivotal moment in our journey," said Jess Zhang, Co-founder & CEO at Blockus. "The trust our investors, like Maple VC, have placed in us is both humbling and inspiring. We're ready to unlock the next level of innovation in the gaming industry, and we're excited to bring our blockchain solutions to even more studios and developers."

With a rapidly expanding market – approximately 62% of all dApp activity comes from gaming projects, and Web3 gaming is expected to reach $600B by 2030 – Blockus is in a prime position to capitalize on this growth.

"We're thrilled to witness Blockus's latest achievement," said Johnson Yeh, Founder & CEO at Ambrus Studio. "As innovators in the gaming space, we're proud to partner with a company that's pushing the boundaries of what's possible. The potential for Web3 in gaming is immense, and we're confident that Blockus will play a major role in shaping its future."

The announcement is made in the lead-up week to Game Developers Conference (GDC) taking place in San Francisco. There, the company will host a dedicated event on March 21 at 7 p.m. at the iconic SPIN bar to engage with the Web3 gaming community, and current and potential partners.

"Blockus has the potential to be the catalyst for a new era of gaming, built on the principles of decentralization and player ownership," said Andre Charoo, General Partner at Maple VC. "The founders' deep understanding of both gaming and Web3 technologies, combined with their track record, makes them an exceptionally compelling team to back. We believe Blockus is poised to lead the way in the Web3 gaming revolution."

To celebrate its funding milestone, Blockus is extending a special offer of $20,000 in credits to potential clients for the two weeks following the announcement period. This offer presents a unique opportunity for game developers interested in exploring how Blockus can elevate their game experiences.

You can learn more about the event at GDC and apply for the credits here: https://lu.ma/blockusgdc

About Blockus

Blockus is a complete Web3 gaming economy ecosystem. Beautifully built, fully compliant, and seamlessly integrated into games, the company's mission is to create a future where players have true ownership of their in-game assets and where gaming experiences are more immersive, engaging, and rewarding. Learn more about Blockus at https://www.blockus.gg/

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Blockus