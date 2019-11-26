All In with the Richie Pervan Touch Foundation -- Party 1920s Style at Inaugural Casino Night Fundraiser

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richie Pervan Touch Foundation is proud to announce its inaugural "All In" Casino Night fundraiser benefitting Advocate Children's Hospital Children's Cancer Center Park Ridge at Chicago's Half Sour on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 6 p.m.

The Illinois-based non-profit will host a 1920s themed party with boas, booze and games. Attendees will enjoy top-shelf cocktails, appetizers, a full casino, an auction for rare sports memorabilia and the chance to test their luck in a Texas Hold 'Em tournament for cash prizes. Costumes are optional but attendees are encouraged to dust off their finest suits and hats, or grab their boas, flapper dresses and feathers.

"Richie dedicated his time to work with youth in this community, and the foundation is intent on keeping Richie's legacy alive by doing the same," said Anita Vardijan, Richie Pervan Touch Foundation Executive Director. "His brave battle with cancer impacted all those around him and we at the foundation will continue to support the many children and families experiencing similar rough periods in their lives."

Funds raised from previous Richie Pervan Touch Foundation events have benefitted local families by providing basic needs to families greatly impacted by their child's cancer diagnosis, otherwise unaffordable summer camps and sports leagues, scholarships, counseling and more.

"Our motto at the Richie Pervan Touch Foundation is to 'let kids be kids.' So often children cannot have the carefree childhood they deserve due to circumstances beyond their control," said Vardijan. "We are so proud to be working with Advocate Children's Hospital Children's Cancer Center to help these families in need with your continued support. They are so close to our heart especially around the holidays, and we hope you'll make this event a part of your holiday season as we celebrate life and help those in need."

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://rjptouchfoundation.org/events.html

To donate to the Richie Pervan Touch Foundation visit http://rjptouchfoundation.org/donate.html

About The Richie Pervan Touch Foundation

The Richie Pervan Touch Foundation was created in memory of an extraordinary human being. Born in Joliet, Illinois on November 22, 1981, he lived an exemplary life, loved the community he lived in and vested his time in mentoring and coaching youth in the community. On March 18, 2013, he passed from complications of cancer with the same poise & grace he lived his life. He forever left an indelible mark on all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. His spirit carries on.

The Richie Pervan Touch Foundation was established as a non- profit 501(c)(3) organization to continue the legacy of his noble life and work. The mission of the organization is to assist children in need--whatever the need may be. As an organization, we are proud to have already helped children with both academic and sports scholarships, assisted children with medical and mental health supports, and have financially eased the burden of families in need. The mission of the foundation has now extended to particularly assist children and their families diagnosed with cancer. We are now working with families through Advocate Children's Hospital Children's Cancer Center-Park Ridge Campus. Where there's a need, the foundation helps!

