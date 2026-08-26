All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Embraces the Rise of Mindful Travel with Wellness Experiences

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers increasingly seek experiences that nurture mind, body and spirit, the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio across the Caribbean and Mexico is redefining the wellness journey. During Wellness Month and throughout the year, guests can discover tailored experiences designed to encourage balance, relaxation and meaningful connection, from alcohol-free getaways and family-friendly spa treatments to holistic therapies and destination-wide wellness celebrations.

W Punta Cana: A Fresh Take on All-Inclusive Wellness

W Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive

As wellness increasingly shapes the way people travel, W Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive, the first all-inclusive resort from the W Hotels brand worldwide, is redefining the experience with its innovative Zero Proof Package. Designed for guests seeking a more mindful escape, the offer includes unlimited zero-proof cocktails and a dedicated alcohol-free beverage program while maintaining full access to the resort's dining venues, entertainment and activities. Available with a minimum three-night stay, the package proves that wellness and indulgence can go hand in hand.

Almare Isla Mujeres: Celebrating World Wellness Weekend

From September 18-20, Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres, Adult All-Inclusive will celebrate World Wellness Weekend with a curated program designed to nourish body, mind and spirit. Guests can participate in experiences including a cacao ceremony, yoga, sculpt + sweat by the sea, an intentional cooking class, breathwork with an ice-cold plunge, mat sculpt restore, and sound healing, all set against the serene backdrop of Isla Mujeres. The resort also offers a great selection of healthy options at every restaurant.

Westin Playa Vallarta: Wellness in Motion

Guests staying at The Westin Playa Vallarta, An All-Inclusive Resort can embrace wellness through experiences designed to inspire movement, mindfulness and connection with the destination. The resort's signature Westin Run route and scenic cycling excursions through Marina Vallarta encourage active exploration, while beachfront yoga, guided meditations, and grounding rituals offer moments of restoration and balance, allowing travelers to reconnect with themselves amid Puerto Vallarta's tropical surroundings. The experience is complemented by the Heavenly Spa, one of the region's most renowned spas.

Marriott Cancun: Wellness by the Water

At Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort, wellness can be as simple as slowing down by the sea. The resort's private Oceanfront Cabanas offer a tranquil retreat where guests can relax in comfort, enjoy personalized service and take in sweeping views of the Caribbean, creating the ideal setting to recharge and embrace the restorative power of a beachfront escape. Guests can also indulge in a relaxing massage by the ocean from the comfort of their private cabana.

Delta Riviera Nayarit: Wellness Surrounded by Nature

Set amid the lush mountains of Riviera Nayarit, Delta Hotels by Marriott Riviera Nayarit, An All-Inclusive Resort offers a peaceful escape where nature and relaxation take center stage. Guests can unwind across multiple pool experiences, from the tranquil Natural Pool and relaxing Lazy River to family-friendly aquatic areas, all seamlessly integrated into the resort's jungle surroundings. With quiet spaces to disconnect, panoramic mountain views and the resort's signature Aqua Jungle & River experience, the property provides an ideal setting to slow down, recharge and reconnect with nature.

Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos: Wellness for Every Generation

At Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, wellness extends to younger travelers through spa experiences designed specifically for children and teens. The resort's Kids Spa Combo and Teens Spa Combo offer customizable treatments including massages, facials, body scrubs, manicures and pedicures, introducing guests ages 6 to 17 to the benefits of self-care in a fun and relaxing environment. Families can enjoy meaningful wellness moments together while creating lasting vacation memories.

Waves Resort and Spa: Wellness by Design

Recognized as Barbados' first all-inclusive wellness boutique resort, at Waves Resort & Spa Barbados, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, travelers are invited to have a wellness-focused escape through experiences that balance activity and relaxation. From yoga, Pilates and guided beach walks to non-motorized watersports, the resort encourages travelers to reconnect with mind, body and soul. As part of the experience, guests staying three nights or more can also enjoy a complimentary spa treatment.

Whether traveling for relaxation, adventure or wellness, Marriott Bonvoy® helps guests get more from every stay. Members can earn and redeem points for hotel stays and unforgettable experiences while enjoying exclusive benefits across an extraordinary portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands worldwide.

About All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy

Encompassing nine leading brands, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy is Marriott International's all-inclusive platform, offering unparalleled amenities, diverse culinary options, and endless experiences for all ages, and tailored for each brand. The growing portfolio of more than 30 immersive getaways in spectacular destinations includes The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa in Costa Rica, and Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres, Adult All-Inclusive in Mexico. All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International