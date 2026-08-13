Discover Lima Through Its Most Iconic Neighborhoods with Marriott International

With properties strategically located in some of the city's most emblematic districts, Marriott International offers the ideal starting point to explore the many facets of the Peruvian capital

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its exceptional culinary scene, Lima has established itself as one of Latin America's most fascinating destinations for travelers looking to combine culture, history, art, and lifestyle in a single getaway.

JW Marriott Hotel Lima

Much of the Peruvian capital's magic lies in its neighborhoods, each with a personality of its own and experiences that reveal different facets of the city. From the coastal energy of Miraflores and the creative spirit of Barranco to the sophistication of San Isidro and the historic legacy of downtown Lima, exploring these districts means stepping into a city that is vibrant, diverse, and constantly evolving.

Miraflores

With spectacular views from the cliffs rising above the Pacific Ocean, Miraflores is one of Lima's most recognizable postcards and, for many travelers, the gateway to the city.

The district invites unhurried walks along the malecón (boardwalk), an extensive coastal stretch that connects parks, gardens, and lookout points with privileged ocean views. Among its most emblematic landmarks are Parque del Amor, inspired by the style of Barcelona's celebrated Park Güell and famous for its colorful mosaics; the iconic Faro La Marina lighthouse, one of the city's most photographed symbols; and the ever-lively Parque Kennedy, the social heart of Miraflores, surrounded by cafés, restaurants, galleries, and cultural venues.

The combination of coastal landscapes, urban life, and a vibrant culinary offering makes Miraflores the perfect setting to begin discovering Lima. From here, properties such as Aloft Lima Miraflores, Courtyard Lima Miraflores, Fairfield by Marriott Lima Miraflores and Humano, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel offer privileged access to some of the city's most representative landmarks.

Barranco

Barranco is Lima's most artistic and bohemian neighborhood. Its colorful murals, galleries, historic mansions, and vibrant contemporary scene reflect the city's creative spirit. It is also the ideal place to discover local design and craftsmanship in spaces such as Dédalo, home to one-of-a-kind pieces by Peruvian artists. The experience is rounded out by an outstanding culinary offering, lively nightlife, and emblematic cafés such as Ciclos Café, recognized for its excellent Peruvian-origin coffee.

For those looking to explore this area, JW Marriott Lima and AC Hotel Lima Miraflores enjoy a privileged location alongside the Malecón de Miraflores. From both hotels, Barranco is an easy walk away, following the coastal path along the malecón and crossing the Puente de la Paz, a pleasant route that connects two of the city's most emblematic neighborhoods.

Historic Center

Sheraton Lima Historic Center is the gateway to Lima's Historic Center, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. From the hotel, visitors can discover some of the city's leading icons, such as the Plaza Mayor, the Cathedral of Lima, and the Catacombs of the Convento de San Francisco. For the most authentic side of Lima, it is worth stopping by Bar Morris, considered the birthplace of the Pisco Sour, enjoying a traditional butifarra at Cordano, or trying the famous pan con chicharrón at El Chinito. The journey can be rounded off with a visit to the elegant Teatro Municipal, one of the capital's architectural gems.

San Isidro

If Miraflores showcases Lima's cosmopolitan energy, San Isidro reveals its most elegant and serene side. Wide tree-lined avenues, exclusive residential areas, and carefully preserved green spaces make this one of the city's most sophisticated districts. Its greatest treasure is El Olivar, a historic urban forest with centuries-old olive trees that offers an unexpected refuge of tranquility in the middle of the capital.

Located in the heart of the district, The Westin Lima Hotel & Convention Center is an ideal base for those who wish to explore this more refined side of the city, where tradition and modernity coexist in perfect harmony.

SOURCE Marriott International