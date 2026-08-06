The Luxury Collection Redefines Caribbean & Latin America Escapes with Authentic Destination Experiences and Luxury All-Inclusive Offerings

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands, continues to strengthen its presence across the Caribbean and Latin America, reaffirming its position as a leader in authentic, destination-driven luxury hospitality. With 14 distinctive properties across the region, the brand offers travelers an unparalleled gateway to some of the Caribbean and Latin America's most captivating destinations while marking a defining chapter in its evolution within the luxury all-inclusive segment.

Tikin Xic Experience at Almare Isla Mujeres

Renowned for curating exceptional hotels that reflect the soul of their destinations, The Luxury Collection offers travelers immersive cultural experiences, refined design, and elevated service rooted in local heritage. Each property serves as a portal to its surroundings, inviting guests to connect with place through thoughtfully crafted journeys that include epicurean moments and bespoke wellness rituals.

A Celebration of Heritage: Colony Club – Barbados

A longtime icon of Caribbean hospitality, Colony Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Barbados embodies the timeless elegance and gracious spirit synonymous with The Luxury Collection. Recently refreshed to honor its rich legacy while embracing a new era of island luxury, the boutique beachfront resort on Barbados' Platinum Coast combines British colonial charm, 1930s-inspired design, and contemporary Caribbean sophistication.

Blending relaxed refinement with authentic island heritage, Colony Club offers lagoon-style pools, tropical gardens, complimentary watersports, and personalized service. The resort is also home to the Rum Vault, Barbados' first boutique rum tasting room, where over 150 rums of the world, expert-led tastings, and curated culinary pairings immerse guests in the flavors and stories of the island.

Redefining Luxury All‑Inclusive: Sanctuary Cap Cana – Dominican Republic

As The Luxury Collection expands its presence in the luxury all-inclusive segment, Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection Resort, Dominican Republic, stands as a milestone for the brand as its first all-inclusive property. Nestled within the exclusive gated community of Cap Cana, this adults-only sanctuary set a new benchmark for refined resort stays in the area, featuring a striking castle-inspired design overlooking the Caribbean Sea and immersive experiences that celebrate the destination's culture and beauty.

Guests enjoy a personalized all-inclusive experience that includes gourmet dining, premium spirits, oceanfront pools, a full-service spa, and easy access to Cap Cana's world-class marina and golf courses. Deepening guests' connection to the destination, the resort curates epicurean moments celebrating the Dominican Republic's agricultural traditions, with experiences centered on cacao, coffee, coconut, and sugar cane. These distinctive encounters embody the brand's commitment to authenticity, transforming all-inclusive travel into a meaningful journey of discovery.

A Refined Boutique Island Escape: Almare – Isla Mujeres

Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres offers an intimate, design-forward retreat on the tranquil shores of Isla Mujeres, Mexico. The journey begins aboard the resort's own private vessel, transporting guests across the turquoise waters to the island and setting the tone for an experience defined by exclusivity and serenity. Crafted for travelers seeking meaningful connections to place, this luxury all-inclusive resort blends contemporary architecture with natural materials inspired by the island's Mayan heritage.

The adults-only resort features spacious suites with ocean views and statement bathtubs, destination-driven cuisine highlighting regional flavors, curated wellness experiences that include overwater yoga on the resort's own deck and Mayan-inspired treatments at its Alma Spa, and serene communal spaces designed for relaxation and wander. Through hands-on experiences such as the Tikin Xic fish preparation and guided mezcal tastings, guests are invited to engage with the cultural heritage of Isla Mujeres, creating memorable moments that extend beyond their stay.

A Visionary Coastal Haven: Paraíso de la Bonita – Riviera Maya

Completing the trio of The Luxury Collection's all‑inclusive resorts is Paraíso de la Bonita, a Luxury Collection Resort, Riviera Maya, a celebrated adults-only icon on Mexico's Riviera Maya. Reimagined under the brand's ethos, the resort is known for its hacienda-by-the-sea architecture, avant‑garde art collection, and one of the region's most acclaimed thalassotherapy spas.

Guests are invited to indulge in holistic wellness offerings, refined restaurant concepts, and expansive beachfront suites featuring spa-inspired marble bathrooms designed as private sanctuaries, along with private terrace plunge pools.

Among Paraiso de la Bonita's most distinctive experiences is the resort's Temazcal, a wellness ritual rooted in ancient Mesoamerican traditions. Led by a local shaman, the immersive ceremony unfolds inside a steam lodge where heat, herbal infusions, and guided introspection combine to create a transformative experience of purification, renewal, and cultural discovery, leaving guests with a profound sense of balance and connection.

A Growing Footprint, A Clear Vision

Together, these four properties illustrate The Luxury Collection's continuous growing presence in the Caribbean and Latin America and its evolution within the luxury all-inclusive space through authenticity, craftmanship, and cultural adherence. Through Marriott Bonvoy, travelers can enjoy access to an expanding portfolio of exceptional resorts across the region and the globe while earning and redeeming points, unlocking exclusive member benefits, and enjoying the flexibility to curate journeys that reflect their individual travel aspirations.

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection® is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort are a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of over 130 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in 42 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International