All Johnston Tobey Baruch Partners Named to 2023 Edition of Texas Super Lawyers

Trial lawyers earn repeat honors for appellate, professional liability practices

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial and appellate lawyers at Johnston Tobey Baruch have each earned repeat recognition by Texas Super Lawyers in the 2023 edition highlighting the top 5% of attorneys in the state.

Managing shareholder Chad Baruch is honored for his appellate practice. Mr. Baruch handles a variety of family, criminal and civil appeals and is board certified in civil appellate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Honored for the 20th consecutive year are hall of famer Randy Johnston and trial lawyer Robert Tobey for excellence in professional liability matters on behalf of plaintiffs. Mr. Johnston is board certified in civil trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and handles cases involving professional malpractice and breaches of fiduciary duty as well as other business disputes. Mr. Tobey is board certified in consumer and commercial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is known for his courtroom success in a wide variety of civil litigation cases.

Also recognized for professional liability expertise is partner Coyt Johnston, who is known as a rising star in the legal profession. His practice focuses on business litigation and professional malpractice.

The Texas Super Lawyers honors are the latest in a long list of firm accolades. Each partner was recently named to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Litigators in America legal guide, which describes honorees as "the advisors you want to send into battle." Randy Johnston was recently featured as Dallas-Fort Worth's "Lawyer of the Year" in professional malpractice law on behalf of plaintiffs by The Best Lawyers in America, which also recognized each partner in its 2024 edition.

Texas Super Lawyers is published by Thomson Reuters and recognizes attorneys' professional achievements. Selection is determined through the publication's patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations, evaluations and independent research.

About Johnston Tobey Baruch:  

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration and appellate experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation and fiduciary litigation as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals. For more information, visit johnstontobey.com.

