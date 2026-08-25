All Kids Bike Announces Upcoming Price Increase and Program Enhancements

RAPID CITY, S.D., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All Kids Bike today announced a necessary price increase for the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program. The price adjustment is necessary due to an increase in pricing from Strider Sports International, along with rising fuel and transportation costs that have increased the overall cost of the program. The renowned in-school bike education program will increase from $9,000 to $10,000, effective October 1. As part of the announcement, All Kids Bike will enhance its program by adding STEM lesson plans for all participating schools.

As part of a necessary price adjustment to the renowned All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program, All Kids Bike has announced the addition of STEM lesson plans for all participating schools. The lessons will provide educators with a powerful tool for helping students make real-world connections between physical activity and academic learning.

"We are deeply committed to keeping our program affordable and accessible so that more children can benefit from this life-changing program," said All Kids Bike Executive Director Lisa Weyer. "While this price adjustment reflects the financial realities we face, the STEM lesson plans reaffirm our commitment to providing an impactful experience for all students."

All participating schools will have access to the new STEM lesson plans via the All Kids Bike teacher portal. The lesson plans will provide educators with a powerful tool for extending the impact of the program beyond the gymnasium, by integrating biking into science, technology, engineering, and math concepts.

All existing grants and purchase order agreements at the $9,000 rate will be honored as originally agreed upon. Schools that are currently crowdfunding for the program will have access to the $9,000 program price through December 31, 2026. Any new program applications submitted on or after October 1, 2026 will be subject to the new $10,000 program price.

For more information, please visit www.allkidsbike.org.

About All Kids Bike

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program launched in 2018 with the mission to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school. The ready-to-teach program includes teacher training and certification, a complete 8-lesson curriculum with lesson plans, games and activities, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, adjustable student helmets, an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to a resource portal with live support for the life of the program. All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Programs are active in over 1,800 schools across all 50 states, teaching more than 180,000 kids to ride each year and over 1 million kids throughout the 10-year lifespan of the programs already in place.

ALL KIDS BIKE CONTACT:

Lisa Weyer | Executive Director | Strider Education Foundation |

[email protected] |605-956-3877 | www.allkidsbike.org

SOURCE All Kids Bike