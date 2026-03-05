Pedaling Toward Success: All Kids Bike Program Reaches San Antonio Students in Celebration of HDR's Day of Giving

The HDR Foundation Gifts Gregorio Esparza Elementary a Learn-to-Ride Bicycle Program, Investing in Students' Health, Confidence, and Future

SAN ANTONIO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission to teach every child in America to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class, All Kids Bike—a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit—is bringing its Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program to Gregorio Esparza Elementary School, a Title 1 school in San Antonio, thanks to a generous donation from the HDR Foundation. The celebration of this new program placement comes just ahead of HDR's annual Day of Giving on March 5, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to the communities where its employees live and work.

Students at Gregorio Esparza Elementary School will now learn how to ride a bike in their PE class, as part of the new All Kids Bike program that was gifted to the school by the HDR Foundation. Children enjoyed their first ride on the school's new Strider balance-to-pedal bikes on Wednesday. HDR employees help assemble Strider balance-to-pedal bikes at Gregorio Esparza Elementary, ahead of HDR's Annual Day of Giving, which highlights the company's ongoing commitment to the communities where its employees live and work.

HDR's Day of Giving is designed to build awareness and excitement around the work of the HDR Foundation while educating employees about the local nonprofits their collective generosity supports. By aligning this bike reveal with Day of Giving, the moment becomes more than a celebration—it's a tangible example of how HDR employees' contributions directly invest in children and strengthen the San Antonio community.

Building on this shared commitment, the HDR Foundation has contributed $198,000 to All Kids Bike for the 2025–26 school year in support of education, healthy communities, and environmental stewardship. This investment will fund programs in 22 schools across the United States, intentionally focusing on communities where HDR employees live and work.

With more than $1 million contributed over the past four school years, the HDR Foundation's sustained partnership continues to accelerate All Kids Bike's mission—ensuring more children across the country have the opportunity to learn to ride a bicycle in kindergarten PE class.

"At All Kids Bike, we believe learning to ride a bike in kindergarten is more than just play—it's the first step toward lifelong mobility, confidence, and freedom," said Lisa Weyer, executive director of the Strider Education Foundation. "Celebrating this program placement alongside HDR's Day of Giving makes it even more meaningful, as it highlights the incredible impact HDR employees have in the communities where they live and work. We are deeply grateful for our partnership with the HDR Foundation and their continued investment in expanding access to bike education. Together, we're not only teaching children how to ride—we're helping build healthier, more connected communities where every child has the opportunity to experience the joy and freedom of riding a bike."

The ready-to-teach program includes teacher training and certification, comprehensive 8 lesson curriculum with lesson plans, games and activities, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable student helmets, an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to a resource portal with live support for the life of the program. Gregorio Esparza Elementary celebrated the introduction of the program with a kickoff event alongside HDR representatives, who had the opportunity to build the bikes for the program beforehand.

"As an employee-owned company, giving back where we live and work really matters to us," said Cindie Hernandez, HDR's Central Texas area manager. "Learning to ride a bike is something families share and remember, and we're proud to support All Kids Bike in bringing that opportunity to children right here in our community."

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program supports the development of the whole child—encouraging emotional growth, cognitive engagement, and social interaction through active, movement-based learning. By introducing biking as in-school education, the program helps build confidence, coordination, and a sense of personal achievement in young students.

At Gregorio Esparza Elementary, the program is expected to positively impact approximately 70 kindergarten students each year by teaching them how to ride a bike in PE class. With equipment that has an expected lifespan of 7 to 10 years, it is estimated that up to 700 students will benefit from this initiative over the next decade.

"Thanks to the generous support of HDR, we are thrilled to bring the All Kids Bike Program to our kindergarten students! This incredible investment is about so much more than bikes—it promotes physical development, builds confidence, and creates joyful, memorable learning experiences for our youngest learners," stated Migdalia Powers, principal of Gregorio Esparza Elementary. "We are truly thankful for HDR's commitment to our students and for helping make this exciting opportunity possible for our school community."

The HDR Foundation and All Kids Bike are committed to enriching the lives of young learners and cultivating valuable skills through the joy of bike riding. This collaborative effort exemplifies their dedication to building healthier, happier communities, one pedal at a time.

