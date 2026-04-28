All Kids Bike Introduces District-wide Program Discounts to Expand Cycling Education

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All Kids Bike today announced a new district-wide implementation model that will help entire school districts scale access to the groundbreaking All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride program that teaches children how to ride a bike in school. The new model offers tiered discounts based on the number of programs adopted by participating districts, as well as further incentives for long-term planning.

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program gives kids a chance to learn how to ride a bike in school, and is currently active in 1,800+ schools across all 50 states. The nonprofit's new district-wide implementation model will expand access to this life-changing program by offering tiered discounts based on the number of programs adopted by participating districts, with further incentives for long-term planning.

"District leaders consistently tell us they want a scalable solution so students across all their schools can learn how to ride," said All Kids Bike Executive Director Lisa Weyer. "This model will make district-wide adoption financially accessible and operationally simple, so we can put more kids on two wheels!"

The All Kids Bike District-Wide Model is designed to incentivize scale, preserve program sustainability, and help district decision-makers clearly communicate the program's value. Discounts on the $9,000 program are given based on the total number of programs ordered/delivered per year to one location.

Here's how it works:

20–49 programs 10% discount ($900 savings per program)

50+ programs 15% discount ($1,350 savings per program)



All Kids Bike will offer additional incentives to reward long-term planning. Districts that commit to a full rollout of 150+ programs over a 2-3 year period can access a 20% discount across all participating schools.

For more information, please visit www.allkidsbike.org .

About All Kids Bike

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program launched in 2018 with the mission to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school. The ready-to-teach program includes teacher training and certification, a complete 8-lesson curriculum with lesson plans, games and activities, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, adjustable student helmets, an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to a resource portal with live support for the life of the program. All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Programs are active in over 1,800 schools across all 50 states, teaching more than 180,000 kids to ride each year and over 1 million kids throughout the 10-year lifespan of the programs already in place.

PR CONTACT:

Andrew Luftglass, All Kids Bike Public Relations Specialist via PR Volt

[email protected] | 973-495-8420 | www.allkidsbike.org

SOURCE All Kids Bike