All Mattress Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Leesa, Casper & More Mattress Deals Rated by Spending Lab
Money saving experts have found the best mattress Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including twin, queen and king sizes
Nov 28, 2019, 06:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's our expert pick of the best brand name mattress Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, including Casper, Tuft and Needle, Leesa and Casper, reviewed and published by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales team at Spending Lab.
Best Mattress Deals:
- Save up to 59% on a wide range of Casper, Tuft & Needle, Purple Mattress & more mattress deals at Amazon - choose from best-selling king, queen and twin memory foam, luxury and standard mattresses
- Save up to $190 on Casper Foam, Hybrid, Essential & Wave mattresses at Amazon - available in twin, twin XL, full, queen & king sizes
- Save up to $500 on Purple Hybrid Premier, Hybrid & Original mattresses & sleep bundles at the Purple Holiday sale - available sizes include California king, split king, queen, & twin among others
- Save up to $350 on Leesa Sleep mattresses and get 2 free pillows - save on the Leesa Legend, Original & Hybrid mattresses at the Leesa Black Friday sale
- Save $100 on Nectar memory foam mattresses at NectarSleep.com - deals include a choice of free weighted blanket/mattress protector and two memory foam pillows
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of Mattress Firm mattresses - Free adjustable bases with a minimum purchase of $499 and savings of up to $600 on select Tempur-Pedic adjustable mattress sets
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of memory foam, innerspring & hybrid mattresses at Walmart - including impressive deals on queen, twin, king-sized and more top-rated mattresses
Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A comfortable mattress is a crucial part of getting a good night's sleep. Some of the best products on the market are Tempur-pedic's pressure-relieving mattress designed by NASA, Tuft and Needle's polyfoam, and Leesa's breathable cushion. Other brands utilize body-conforming memory foams such as Purple and Casper which are good for minimizing aches in sensitive areas. Bed size choices include king, queen, twin and single.
How has Black Friday come to be called Black Friday? Due to the large increase in sales arising from Black Friday, many retailers find their profits run "into the black". This is one of the suggestions as to why the shopping holiday after Thanksgiving is called "Black Friday".
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Spending Lab
Share this article