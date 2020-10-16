All My Sons Moving & Storage is Moved to Deliver Hope With National Breast Cancer Foundation and Fleet of 20 Pink Trucks

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All My Sons Moving & Storage is on the move throughout the month of October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a fleet of 20 pink moving trucks throughout the country and a donation of 10% of all pink truck moves (in select cities) on October 23 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

"What started as an effort to raise awareness of this important cause in South Florida and Dallas with our pink trucks has evolved into a nationwide company awareness campaign with a fleet of 20 pink trucks," said Jameson Olsen, director of business development for All My Sons Moving & Storage. "We are a proud supporter of the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® and committed to delivering hope through this campaign."

The pink trucks, ranging in size from 20 to 26 feet, can be seen throughout the country in various All My Sons Moving & Storage markets including Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, and San Antonio, Texas; Boulder and Colorado Springs, Colorado; Dallas/Fort Worth; Miami, Florida; Connecticut; Hilton Head, South Carolina; Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Murfressboro and Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Newport News and Richmond, Virginia.

"NBCF is grateful to All My Sons Moving & Storage for their support of our mission of Helping Women Now," said NBCF President & COO, Kevin Hail. "Their pink trucks help spread the importance of breast cancer awareness and their donation will enable us to continue providing help and inspiring hope to women affected by breast cancer across the U.S."

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

About All My Sons Moving & Storage

For more than four generations, All My Sons Moving & Storage has built a solid reputation earning the trust of their customers. Operating for nearly 30 years, the company offers full-service moving for customers and businesses locally and across state lines. First rate services include quilt-pad wrapping of furniture, disassembly and reassembly of the same. All My Sons provides white-glove service at its finest with pristine packing and unpacking services or opt for do-it-yourself packing.

