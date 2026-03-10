All N All Supplies CEO Reginald Braxton Expands "I Love to Read" Literacy Initiative Across New York, Detroit and Denver During National Reading Month

All N All Supplies CEO Partners with Detroit Public Schools Community District Essay & Oratorical Contest to Reward Student Scholars with Cash Prizes

DETROIT, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools across the country celebrate National Reading Month, entrepreneur and literacy advocate Reginald Braxton, CEO of All N All Supplies, is sponsoring the Detroit Public Schools Community District Essay and Oratorical Contest, where student scholars will receive cash awards for excellence in literacy and public speaking. The contest is part of Braxton's expanding I Love to Read program, which is growing through partnerships with school districts across the country, including New York, Detroit and Denver, to strengthen comprehension, confidence and classroom engagement through motivational learning experiences and educational support.

Educators across the country continue to emphasize the importance of strong reading habits at every stage of a student's academic journey, from early literacy development beginning in pre-kindergarten and elementary school, through middle school, and into the advanced comprehension, critical thinking and communication skills developed at the high school level. Programs like I Love to Read help reinforce these skills through participation, recognition and opportunities that celebrate student achievement.

"Reading isn't just fundamental, it's transformational," cites Reginald Braxton, CEO of All N All Supplies. "When students see reading as part of their identity, it strengthens their confidence and opens the door to opportunity. National Reading Month reminds us that this work extends far beyond 30 days. It's about building a generation of thoughtful readers who understand the power of their own voice."

Braxton heads All N All Supplies, an educational merchandising and resource company that develops products and materials supporting a family of inspirational learning brands. Its portfolio includes the "It's a Lifestyle" platform and the I Love to Read program, which Braxton created after a formative childhood experience with his father, to encourage students to see reading as more than a homework requirement. What began as a personal commitment has grown into a national movement promoting consistent reading habits, command and academic success. Braxton has also spoken publicly about the role of literacy in strengthening family connection and student identity, including in a recent profile feature with Authority Magazine.

As part of this year's National Reading Month activities, I Love to Read has partnered with the Detroit Public Schools Community District Essay and Oratorical Contest, where students submit original essays and present their ideas through live oratorical presentations. The competition highlights reading and writing not only as classroom subjects, but as tools for expression, leadership and personal growth. Braxton will present cash prizes to top student scholars, reinforcing the program's belief that academic achievement deserves the same recognition often given to athletic or extracurricular accomplishments.

The Detroit contest represents one of several collaborations expanding under I Love to Read, with additional partnerships developing across districts in Denver and New York. Through these efforts, Braxton and his team provide schools with motivational tools, branded resources and recognition programs designed to enrich the learning experience.

"Detroit Public Schools Community District remains committed to ensuring students meet rigorous literacy standards across reading, writing, and speaking," notes Cassie Williams, Executive Director of Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD). "Structured writing and oratorical experiences allow students to demonstrate comprehension, critical thinking, and effective communication. Literacy development remains foundational to student achievement and long-term academic success. We celebrate with our I Love to Read partners who help us fulfill this critical mission."

In addition to DPSCD, I Love to Read is collaborating with Schools for New Paradigm for Education in Detroit, further strengthening engagement efforts within the city.

"Strong literacy skills open the door to lifelong learning and leadership," offers Dr. Kimberly Bland, Chief of Schools for New Paradigm for Education in Detroit. "We appreciate the commitment of Reginald Braxton and the I Love to Read initiative. Helping students see reading as both an academic skill and a source of pride helps cultivate curiosity, intellectual capacity and a lifelong love of learning."

The program's reach also extends west to Colorado, where I Love to Read is advancing collaboration with Denver Public Schools.

"The I Love to Read kits provide engaging materials that help connect students, schools and families around learning," says Dr. Adella Arrendondo, Executive Director, Denver Public Schools. "When paired with strong classroom strategies, these resources can help strengthen a culture where reading becomes both meaningful and enjoyable for students."

In New York, I Love to Read is supporting reading engagement within Community School District 23.

"The I Love to Read program has been a valuable initiative in promoting a culture of literacy and enthusiasm for reading among students," responds Dr. Ronda E. Phillips, Executive Director for District 23 in Brooklyn. "The program encourages consistent reading habits by providing engaging opportunities for students to explore a variety of texts while celebrating their progress and achievements."

By integrating motivational branding with educational resources, Braxton aims to help educators create environments where reading becomes part of a student's identity and daily routine. As partnerships continue to expand, I Love to Read encourages students to see reading not only as an academic responsibility, but as a pathway to longevity, leadership and lifelong opportunity.

Through All N All Supplies and the It's a Lifestyle platform, Braxton hopes that I Love to Read will inspire educators, families and community leaders to recognize literacy as a foundation for long-term success.

About All N All Supplies and I Love to Read

All N All Supplies is an educational merchandising and resource company founded by entrepreneur and literacy advocate Reginald Braxton. Through its family of inspirational brands, including the It's a Lifestyle platform and the I Love to Read literacy initiative, the organization develops motivational learning tools, programs and resources designed to encourage positive identity development, reading engagement and academic achievement among students. By partnering with schools, educators and community organizations, the initiative promotes reading as a lifelong habit and a pathway to knowledge, leadership and opportunity.

