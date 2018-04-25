All-Natural Hair Care Company DaO Detroit Set To Launch In Detroit Is The New Black

Founded by Detroit residents Willis Marshall and Erin Patten, DaO Detroit provides a transformational hair experience for men, women, young and old, regardless of hair type. Embracing inclusivity and simplicity, DaO Defies All Odds by offering premium products that transform the health of curly, wavy and straight hair textures. The DaO non-toxic and chemical free products are guaranteed to help streamline the hair routine for yourself and entire family, minimizing the need for multiple products.

On Friday, April 27th, DaO Detroit founders will be hosting a special launch event at DITNB (1426 Woodward, Detroit, MI, 48226) between 5:00PM - 7:00PM.

"We are excited to invite the public out to try our new products and have the chance to experience them inside an incredible retail store that truly brings together the culture, fashion and community Detroit has to offer," said Erin Patten in a media statement on the upcoming event. DITNB owner Roslyn Karamoko added, "We are super excited to have DaO join our community! We love what the brand represents and feel blessed to be a part of their start-up journey."

