All Natural, Ingredient-Conscious Kino® CBD Skincare Ranked #1 CBD Skincare Brand on the Think Dirty® App

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kino CBD Skincare, a non-toxic, ingredient-conscious CBD skincare line, has partnered with Think Dirty, a mobile app that connects ingredient-conscious beauty shoppers to natural beauty brands, to join the consumer revolution calling for safer, cleaner personal care products and cosmetics. Committed to helping consumers identify the potential risks associated with the personal care products they use every day, Think Dirty has carefully vetted Kino CBD Skincare's product line and awarded each individual product the coveted DIRTY meter rating of "0," signifying the products contain zero ingredients which have a documented potential negative health impact. With its top-notch "0" rating (10 being the worst), Kino CBD Skincare holds the #1 ranking of all CBD skincare brands on the app, with other CBD skincare brands rating at "3" or higher on the app's DIRTY meter.

Kino's superior skincare line maximizes the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-aging benefits of Whole Plant Hemp Extract (CBD) by combining it with over 30 of the highest quality, natural healing, antibacterial and collagen-stimulating ingredients, including Hawaiian island-sourced Kukui Nut oil. Ranging from luxurious face and body oils, ultra-nourishing lotions and lip balms, and soothing bath bombs and healing pain relief creams, Kino CBD Skincare is best in market, possessing 8 certifications, including: non-toxic (Toxic-Free Foundation), USDA Organic, Non-GMO, paraben-free, phthalate-free, gluten-free, vegan, and animal cruelty-free (Leaping Bunny). Additionally, Kino's products are manufactured using sustained practices, and $1 of every Kino product purchased is donated to organizations dedicated to protecting and conserving Hawaii's delicate ecosystem.

About Kino CBD Skincare

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneurs Sebastian Ravitz and Joseph Jaconi, Kino delivers some of the world's best Toxic-Free certified (Toxic Free Foundation) and animal cruelty-free certified (Leaping Bunny), CBD skincare products on the market. Each ingredient in Kino products is certified to be the highest quality and has its own purpose for delivering benefit to the body. All of Kino's products can be purchased at ShopKino.com

