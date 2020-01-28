All-Natural Sleep Aids Are the Way of the Future

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past two decades, American's have reported greater difficulty getting a restful night's sleep. High quality, all-natural sleep aids now rival prescription sleep aids not only in popularity but in effectiveness.

Melatonin supplements have become more widely used as a natural sleep aid. Melatonin is a hormone naturally created in the human body and helps with the regulation of sleeping and waking. Environmental factors can negatively impact the body's melatonin production, making it more difficult to fall asleep, stay asleep, and form healthy sleep cycles. When the body is under constant stress, it doesn't create melatonin at normal capacity. Production of melatonin also tends to slow with age, and with exposure to artificial light sources at night. This is because human sleeping and waking cycles tend to sync up with daylight. More light exposure tells the body that it's time to stay awake, and darkness tells the body it's time to produce melatonin to start falling asleep. For this reason, many people who are awake late into the night, utilizing electric lighting, may find it difficult to keep a regular sleep pattern.

While melatonin supplements are common, California company NUYU combines CBD, Melatonin, and a proprietary blend of natural ingredients to create a completely new, highly effective sleep aid. In addition to the benefits of naturally sourced melatonin and pure CBD isolate, NUYU's PM Capsules also contain Jujube Fruit, Passion Flower, and Chamomile.

Jujube not only helps improve restful sleep, but it is also said to be good for aiding with inflammation in the body and improving gastrointestinal health. Gastrointestinal health plays a major role in everything from sleep regulation to regulating the body's immune system. In addition to Jujube, both Passion Flower and Chamomile also have beneficial effects on the gastrointestinal system, just one more health benefit on a long list. Passion Flower is known for its ability to help lower blood pressure, but it is also a powerful anti-anxiety aid. Similarly, Chamomile has anxiety-reducing properties and also helps the body heal from internal distress.

NUYU is known for its clever combinations of CBD and herbal ingredients. These industry trendsetters have pioneered an entire line of beauty products all infused with pure CBD isolate. While similar products sell for hundreds, up to thousands of dollars, NUYU aims their products for everyday people looking for rigorously tested CBD with zero percent THC.

NUYU's PM Capsules are the best sleep aid nature has to offer, with 10mg of CBD to help ease physical pain, help with relaxation, and ensure that every night is restful.

