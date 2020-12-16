All-Natural Zebracide™ Granted U.S. Patent for Fast-Acting, Food-Based Pesticide Used to Combat United States Second Most Economic Impacting Species, The Growing Zebra Mussel Infestation

GARDNER, Kan., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZebraCide™ (https://zebracide.com/) recently announced that it had been granted U.S. patent number 10,863,747 for its all-natural zebra mussel pesticide. Officially classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide (40 CFR 152.25), ZebraCide™ is the latest weapon in the battle against zebra mussels. The United States is presently being overrun by invasive zebra mussels, and threaten the operational integrity of nuclear plants, logging ponds, pier supports, gate locks, pumps, irrigation system and a wide variety of other infested water treatment systems. ZebraCide™ eradicates the freshwater pest within hours when used in closed systems like pipes, screens, locks, sweeps, and heat exchangers. ZebraCide™ products comes with a 100% company product guarantee.

Internal Blockage of Zebra Mussel digestive system resulting in suffocation.

"ZebraCide™ has been deemed safe, as defined by Environmental Protection Agency's definition of a Minimum Risk Pesticide. It is compiled of whole food ingredients, that have been determined by U.S. Patent Office as a unique formula in controlling zebra mussel infestations. ZebraCide™ IS NOT a bacterium pesticide, chemical pesticide nor does it introduce heavy metals or other harmful chemicals into the water," said Clyde Morgan, the inventor. "A whole plant product, ZebraCide™, takes a mechanical approach, and works by interfering directly with the natural filtration and digestive processes of the mussels, so that they die off and can't continue to procreate and spread. Our product can help industries get a handle on the mussel problem in a very localized and important way by allowing direct treatment of specifically affected problem areas like intake pipes, filters, and screens."

Zebra mussels were introduced into United States Great Lakes waterways in 1980, with the ability to lay 1,000,000 per season. With this rampant colonization, their economic and ecological impact continues to grow and spread. Attaching themselves by penetrating wood and metal their destruction becomes relentless, that is followed by fouling of waters with residual feces which impacts native aquatic species.

These tiny, hard to remove mussels quickly clog filters, pipes and other equipment hindering the travel, filtration, and cleaning process of water systems. Zebra mussels also pose a significant environmental threat, as they harm native species by attaching themselves to other living creatures and contributing to the problem of biomagnification, while their hard, sharp edged shells are dangerous and unwelcomed river and lakeshore pollutants. Adding to the complexity of the problem is the watery habitat of the zebra mussels, which prevents affected industries from being able to use harsh chemical pesticides or introduce metals as they might contaminate drinking water supplies by accumulating over time.

Learn more about Patented ZebraCide™ products and its applications to reduce economic impact at https://ZebraCide.com. If Interested in a limited time no cost demonstration for qualified infected sites, use the contact form on the website.

Media Contact:

Clyde Morgan

Inventor / CEO

913-277-0004

[email protected]

SOURCE ZebraCide