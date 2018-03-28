All-New 2019 Acura MDX A-Spec Variant Makes Surprise Debut at New York International Auto Show

"This MDX A-Spec adds a dimension of sporty, aggressive and youthful appeal that will attract new buyers to the best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Coming to market this summer, the 2019 MDX A-Spec aims to further increase excitement and expand the appeal of MDX. The V6-powered TLX A-Spec, introduced last spring, is now the most popular variant in the V6 TLX lineup and attracts a younger, more affluent buyer. Acura also announced the addition of a 2.4-liter TLX A-Spec that will begin arriving at dealers next week.

Available exclusively with Acura's torque vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®), the 2019 MDX A-Spec features a more athletic stance highlighted by larger 10-spoke, 20-inch Shark Grey alloy wheels wrapped in low profile 265-series tires. An aggressive new front fascia, body-color lower sills, larger-diameter exhaust finishers, as well as gloss-black and dark chrome decoration for the headlights, grille, window surround and rear tailgate spoiler further distinguish the MDX A-Spec. Interior enhancements to the three row SUV include sports seats trimmed in rich red or black leather with black Alcantara® inserts, high-contrast stitching, unique A-Spec gauges, sport pedals, carbon-look console trim, a thicker-rimmed A-Spec-badged steering wheel with paddle shifters and an exclusive A-Spec door step garnish.

As with all MDXs, the A-Spec will feature the AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with low-speed follow and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM). Additionally, all MDX models include standard Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration.

The 2019 MDX A-Spec will be produced at Honda's East Liberty Plant in Ohioi. More details will be available soon.

Renewed Commitment to Performance

In addition to rapidly expanding the A-Spec sport appearance variant to all core models, Acura re-affirmed its intention – first announced at the North American International Auto Show in January – to bring back the vaunted Type-S performance variant over the next few years, alongside a dedicated turbocharged V6 engine in development. The Type-S badge last appeared on the 2008 Acura TL, which featured a track-tuned chassis, more powerful engine and brakes, high-performance tires and extensive, sports-oriented exterior and interior modifications. Like the new engine, the Type-S badge will make its way onto multiple Acura models in the future.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, representing the original values of the Acura brand – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability.

The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium, luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance.

i Manufactured using domestic and globally-sourced parts

