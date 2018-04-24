All-new 2019 Ram 1500 Named to Ward's 2018 10 Best Interiors List

All-new 2019 Ram 1500 features completely redesigned interior

Premium materials contribute to segment-leading luxury, comfort and refinement

First FCA application of Uconnect 4C NAV with an exclusive 12-inch fully configurable screen, tailor-made for various Ram models

Quiet interior: 67.1 db. active noise cancellation (V-8) and acoustic glass reduce ambient sounds

Reimagined center console with 12 different storage configurations

Nearly 100 percent more storage capacity versus closest competitor

Second row includes slide reclining seats, a flat load floor with integrated Ram Bins, tie-down rings and expandable under-seat storage

Largest cab in the segment provides industry-leading 45.1 inches of rear-seat leg room

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 has been named one of Ward's 10 Best Interiors for 2018.



"The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck that sets the standard for interior comfort and refinement. We are honored that WardsAuto has chosen the Ram 1500 for Ward's 10 Best Interiors list," said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand. "We've added unique technology, materials and storage solutions to give customers a premium experience while staying true to the hard-working nature of the Ram 1500."



The WardsAuto editorial staff selected the 10 winners after evaluating 40 vehicles. All contenders for the annual award were completely new or significantly upgraded for the 2018 or 2019 model years.

"Starting with the eye-catching 12-in. touchscreen that dominates the instrument panel, the 2019 Ram 1500 shows the world what is possible inside a full-size pickup truck," said Drew Winter, Senior Content Director, WardsAuto/Informa. "In addition to the ultra-sophisticated electronics, the materials and design details in the Limited and Laramie Longhorn editions would be at home in a luxury car costing six figures. And, on top of that are dozens of surprise and delight features that turn the Ram 1500 into a lifestyle vehicle for many different — and fun — lifestyles."



The winners will be honored on May 30 at the WardsAuto Interiors Conference in Detroit's Cobo Conference Center.

2019 Ram 1500

For 2019, all-new features, technology and premium materials help the completely redesigned Ram 1500 become the class leader in quality, comfort and durability. Each trim level is uniquely characterized including special fonts that reflect their individual charm.



The new instrument panel combines a strong structurally interlocking appearance covered in softer forms, pushing up and toward the cabin. As a centerpiece, the 2019 Ram 1500 features the first application of Uconnect 4C NAV on a 12-inch fully configurable touchscreen, tailor-made for various Ram models. The touchscreen can house one application, such as the navigation map, across the whole 12-inch screen, or can be divided in half, operating two different applications at once. An all-new toggle switch bank lies below the touchscreen giving physical control of specific features. Redundant HVAC controls are located on both sides of the display.



An active noise cancellation system on 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 equipped models and acoustic glass reduce ambient sounds down to a low 67.1 db – the quietest Ram 1500 ever.

The center stack has been raised and brought closer to the driver to accommodate the monster 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen and to improve overall reachability of system controls. The driver also benefits nearly an inch of additional travel in seat height and a new telescoping steering wheel to achieve the ideal driving position.



The new HVAC system features nearly 25 percent more air flow at lower noise levels, including larger front defroster vents for better performance. Rear passengers will enjoy 50 percent more airflow when compared to the previous generation.



At 151 liters of interior storage volume, the 2019 Ram 1500 includes nearly 100 percent more storage capacity versus the closest competitor. Up from 23 to 39 liters, the reimagined center console is a useable, complex piece of art with more than 12 different storage combinations. Center stage, a wider docking area with optional wireless charging can hold a small tablet or smartphone. A three-position sliding cup holder tray can be stowed under the center armrest to reveal a deep storage tub designed to hold a 15-inch laptop. At the rear of the console, there are two additional cup holders, which include a tablet holder for rear passengers.



To keep devices charged, there are five USB ports in the center console – three up front and two in back. Three of the USB ports, including one in the rear seating area, are fully functioning and communicate with the Uconnect interface. Two three-pronged 115-volt household plugs can be found in the first and second rows (one in the center stack and one at the rear of the center console). An additional 115-volt plug can be found in the RamBox, when equipped, tripling the number of outlets on the previous model, and now handling up to 400 watts.



The 2019 Ram 1500's cab length has increased a total of four inches inside. B- and C-pillars moved an inch rearward, and the rear of the cab is pushed an additional two inches. Thus, front and rear doors are now one inch larger on Crew Cab configurations, while the rear door is one inch shorter on Quad Cab models compared to the previous model. Along with the largest cab in the segment, the second row features eight degrees of slide-recline with best-in-class leg room of 45.1 inches for passenger comfort and an exclusive Smart Fold center armrest that creates a captain's chair experience. The four-way adjustable rear headrests include a power release-and-drop feature, giving the driver greater visibility when the second row is empty.



Bookending the flat-load floor are two Ram Bins. Now 5.5 inches longer than the previous model, these covered in-floor storage bins can hold larger items, including up to a four-inch drop hitch – keeping cargo out of sight and the interior clean. On top of each Ram Bin are two tie downs to keep cargo secure.



The all-new Ram 1500 key fobs also receive a new design treatment, slightly larger to accommodate new functions including power-release tailgate. The fob also features branding for higher trim levels and a battery life improvement of up to six years.



Surrounding the largest cab in the segment, the interior design team brought unique colors and premium materials to each trim level of the 2019 Ram 1500. Modular design allows for more personification and customization. Each model makes its own unique "Hero" statement with paint colors, badging, wheels, grilles and other features.

About Ram Truck Brand

Since its launch as a stand-alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with trucks that are proven to last.

Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. Whether focusing on a family that uses a Ram 1500 day-in and day-out, a hard-working Ram 3500 Heavy Duty owner or a business that depends on its Ram ProMaster commercial van every day for deliveries, Ram has the truck market covered.



In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features that further enhance their capabilities.



Ram continues to beat the competition in the most sought-after titles:

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Highest Ram torque ever – 930 lb.-ft. with Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest 5th wheel towing capacity – 30,000 lbs. with Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Best-in-class fuel economy and longest range with exclusive EcoDiesel – 27 mpg with Ram 1500

Best-in-class gas towing – 16,320 pounds with Ram 2500

Highest snow plow rating – Ram 2500 and 3500

Most luxurious trim available in pickups with Ram Tungsten Limited Edition

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Truck customers, from half-ton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.



Follow Ram and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Ram Zone blog: www.ramzone.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks and www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-new-2019-ram-1500-named-to-wards-2018-10-best-interiors-list-300635161.html

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

