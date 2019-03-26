All-new 2019 Ram 1500 Wins Gold Hitch Award From The Fast Lane Truck (TFLtruck)

"The 2019 Ram 1500 and its 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 eTorque system came out on top when compared to the competition on TFLtruck's 'Ike Gauntlet' — world's toughest towing test," said Andre Smirnov, managing editor at TFLtruck.com . "All trucks pulled 9,100 pounds, and while the data we collected during our real-world testing demonstrated how close the competition really is, the new Ram 1500 stood out with available air suspension and technology features that made hooking up a trailer easier and the trailering experience more relaxed."

To rate the trucks, TFLtruck editors took to the notorious Eisenhower Pass "Ike Gauntlet" located outside Denver with a loaded trailer. The grueling climb reaches elevations in excess of 11,000 feet with increasing grade near the peak.

"The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 with eTorque mild hybrid system is the benchmark for durability and efficiency with a high level of technology and luxury not expected in pickup truck segments," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "The TFLtruck Gold Hitch award is expert recognition and derived from a real-world driving experience that our customers will appreciate when shopping for a new pickup."

The "Ike Gauntlet" drive is not the sole criteria to determine the winner. The Ram 1500 also rated highly on a number of additional features. Judges noted the Ram's exclusive air suspension, ride and handling quality, interior superiority and new technology. After all votes were counted, the 2019 Ram 1500 won unanimously.

Gold Hitch Award-eligible trucks include 2019 model-year pickups (or trucks from previous model years that have not significantly changed for 2019). Trucks are only eligible for the award if they were tested before March 1, 2019.

About TFLtruck

TFLtruck is the most popular online video reviews, news and views publication. Nearly 2.5 million truck buyers watch TFLtruck video reviews and tests every month. This includes the signature "TFL Ike Gauntlet" extreme towing test, which challenges trucks to the absolute maximum of their performance capability. Simply put — TFLtruck is All Trucks All The Time.

About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles.

That focus leads Ram to design the industry's most innovative, award-winning trucks, emphasizing durability, strength, technology and efficiency.

With a full lineup of trucks, including ProMaster and ProMaster City vans, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. From the no-compromise Ram 1500 that defines the future of pickup trucks with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology, to the Ram Heavy Duty which combines the ability to out-power, out-tow and out-haul every single competitor with the segment's most comfortable ride and handling, Ram is committed to product leadership.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Truck lineup steps forward with the full force of modern capability providing confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety.

Follow Ram and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Ram Zone blog: http://blog.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks and www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

