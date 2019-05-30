All-new 2019 Ram 1500 Wins 'Official Winter Truck of New England' by New England Motor Press Association

In March, after another harsh winter, more than 50 members of NEMPA gathered for their annual Winter Vehicle voting at NEMPA headquarters in Middleborough, Massachusetts. The 2019 Ram 1500 was chosen based on its ability to meet specific needs of New England drivers during winter.

"The 2019 Ram 1500 incorporates a long list of new technologies to help drivers stay informed and in control during rough weather, including automatic emergency braking and real-time weather maps on the Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "The 'Official Winter Truck of New England' award from NEMPA backs our title of America's most awarded pickup, and represents solid recognition of our efforts in delivering the industry's benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and luxury."

The new 2019 Ram 1500 North Edition played a key role in the Official Winter Truck of New England. The special edition includes equipment that helps drivers tackle challenging seasonal conditions, including:

Three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) severe snow service-rated on/off-road Falken LT tires

4x4 transfer case with 4x4 Auto, 4x4 High and 4x4 Low settings

One-inch factory lift

Electric-locking rear axle

Tow hooks

Engine block heater

Heated seats and steering wheel

Remote start

Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather

Mopar all-weather floor mats to contain slush and snow

12-way power driver seat with 4-way power lumbar

Heated, folding mirrors

Front and rear Park Sense audible/visual warning system

Body-color bumpers, grille, mirrors, door handles and rear fender "4x4" decal

About the 2019 Ram 1500

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck, leading in luxury, efficiency, capability and innovation. Ram leads the full-size truck segment with significant gains in fuel efficiency through an all-new eTorque mild hybrid system in both V-6 and V-8 configurations. Overall weight for the Ram 1500 has been reduced by 225 pounds. The frame uses advanced materials and engineering to eliminate 100 pounds while increasing stiffness and durability for 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world with technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems join the technology onslaught with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring.

About New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA)

The New England Motor Press Association was founded in 1987 to coordinate professional media coverage of the auto industry in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont, whose 14.5 million citizens have unique demographics and automotive preferences. NEMPA's media members appear on network and cable TV, on the Internet and radio, and in regional and national newspapers and magazines. For more information, please visit: www.nempa.org.

About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles.

That focus leads Ram to design the industry's most innovative, award-winning trucks, emphasizing durability, strength, technology and efficiency.

With a full lineup of trucks, including ProMaster and ProMaster City vans, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. From the no-compromise Ram 1500 that defines the future of pickup trucks with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology, to the Ram Heavy Duty which combines the ability to out-power, out-tow and out-haul every single competitor with the segment's most comfortable ride and handling, Ram is committed to product leadership.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Truck lineup steps forward with the full force of modern capability providing confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety.

