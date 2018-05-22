All-new 2019 Ram 1500 Wins Top Honor as Overall 'Best Family Car' From the Greater Atlanta Automotive Media Association

FCA US LLC brand vehicles stole the show at the annual Family Car Challenge hosted by the Greater Atlanta Automotive Media Association (GAAMA), winning more awards than any other manufacturer at the annual competition.

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 was honored with overall Best Family Car and Best Family Truck awards. The Chrysler Pacifica was named the Best Three-Row Family Car for the second consecutive year, as well as Best Green Family Car.

GAAMA members evaluated various manufacturers' vehicles, spanning several family-oriented categories. Journalists scored vehicles after driving suburban routes around The Hotel at Avalon in Alpharetta, Georgia.

"The GAAMA Family Car Challenge is unique in that we host the only vehicle competition specific to the needs and desires of today's families," said Daryl Killian, GAAMA president and host of The AutoNsider on News & Talk 1380 WAOK, an Entercom Radio Station based in Atlanta. "For the third year in a row, our members were impressed with Ram 1500's combination of technology, functionality, drivability and family-friendly features. It's only fitting that the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 won our top overall award given how the 2019 Ram 1500 is loaded with well-thought-out features that are important to families: segment-leading fuel efficiency, impressive ride quality, clever storage solutions and a comprehensive infotainment system. The repeat wins for the Chrysler Pacifica are also impressive. Today's busy families need a vehicle that can help make their lives easier, and the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid exceed that promise."

FCA US vehicles receiving awards at the GAAMA Family Car Challenge:

Ram Brand

Overall Best Family Car: 2019 Ram 1500

Best Family Pickup Truck: 2019 Ram 1500

Chrysler Brand

Best Three-Row Family Car: 2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Best Green Family Car: 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

About 2019 Ram 1500

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck, leading in luxury, efficiency, capability and innovation. Ram's newest 1500 addresses the growing demand of families for a double-duty vehicle with the largest cabin in the segment, incredible comfort, convenience features and overall drivability. Defining future pickup trucks, the 2019 Ram 1500 commands with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology for a family solution.

Ram leads the full-size truck segment with the most safety and security features and now delivers significant gains in fuel efficiency with an all-new eTorque system in both V-6 and V-8 configurations. Overall weight for the Ram 1500 has been reduced by 225 pounds. As the truck's backbone, the frame uses advanced materials and engineering to eliminate 100 pounds while increasing stiffness and durability for 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world with technology featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems join the technology onslaught with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and ready alert braking.



The 2019 Ram 1500 went on sale earlier this year and has a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $31,695 plus $1,645 destination fee.

About 2018 Chrysler Pacifica

As the original creator of the minivan 35 years ago, FCA US continues to transform the segment with firsts, notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment, including the industry's first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

The Chrysler Pacifica — the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 — reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.



The Chrysler Pacifica lineup is expanding for 2018 with the addition of the S Appearance Package, which offers a customized, athletic look featuring black accents inside and out. The Chrysler Pacifica also receives additional updates for the 2018 model year, including standard SafetyTec across all gas and hybrid models, and upgraded Uconnect 4 systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

About GAAMA

GAAMA's objective is to further professionalism of the automotive media; provide a forum for newsworthy people and products connected with the automotive industry; and to bring together people whose activities relate to the field of automotive journalism, public relations and associated fields for the mutual benefit of all parties.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA, the eighth-largest automaker in the world based on total annual vehicle sales, is an international automotive group. FCA is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

Follow FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-new-2019-ram-1500-wins-top-honor-as-overall-best-family-car-from-the-greater-atlanta-automotive-media-association-300653013.html

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

