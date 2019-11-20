All-New 2021 Kia Seltos Blends Ruggedness And Refinement In Entry SUV Segment

Distinctive Design

Similar to Telluride's design theme, the Seltos is a marriage of bold design and delicate details, and stands apart from rivals with its strong, upright stance. The tall front end and 7.2-inch ground clearance translate to a tough attitude and an adventurous spirit. Its assertive presence is spearheaded by Kia's signature tiger nose grille that includes unexpected diamond-like detail. Chiseled surfaces and well-drawn lines lead back to a distinctive profile highlighted by a chrome beltline (available on S, EX and SX) that melds into the D-pillar for a streamlined appearance. And the optional two-tone roof gives Seltos an added layer of coolness and character. Other key design cues include:

Long wheelbase and hood for a robust and substantial look

Harmonized grille and headlamp design featuring full LED "Beat" lighting for a modern appearance (SX)

Aggressive lower front bumper design provides sharper approach angle for adventurous driving

Front and rear skid plates and black wheel arch cladding reference off-road abilities

Sleek and tapering greenhouse conveys athleticism

Eye-catching red wheel center caps hint at performance

Tailgate garnish connects rear lamps to create a sense of width and stability

Sculpted dual exhaust outlets highlight power and are connected by chrome trim to emphasize premium status

Eye-catching 17-, and 18-inch alloy wheels give Seltos an up-level appearance and stance befitting its bold personality

The Seltos' interior design continues the theme of upscale adventure:

A cabin crafted with meticulous attention to detail helps Seltos punch above its weight class

Wide instrument panel has a high-tech feel with an asymmetrical design that skews toward the driver

Spacious and versatile cabin with generous hip, shoulder, leg and head room in both rows, offering more interior volume than most rivals

An abundance of cargo space that can be expanded by lowering the adjustable luggage board

INNER SPACE - SELTOS' HERCULEAN INTERIOR

The Seltos delivers a tremendous amount of roominess and comfort. Even back seat passengers will get to stretch out thanks to the rear reclining feature. And while they're kicked back and relaxing, you can lower the rear luggage board to increase cargo space. When there's nobody in the back and you need some extra room for larger items, fold the rear seat down and lift the luggage board for a flat loading surface allowing expansive cargo volume. Whichever way you fold it, split it or lift it, the Seltos is a leader in its class when it comes to space and versatility.

Adventure in Style

The Seltos outclasses its class with an upscale look and feel throughout its well-appointed cabin. Whether it's a quick trip around town or a longer sojourn "into the wild," owner and occupants will enjoy premium details and convenience features such as:

Clean and sophisticated gauge cluster – 3.5"-in. OLED (LX, S, EX) and 7-in. Supervision (SX)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob (S, EX, SX)

Sliding front console cover (S, EX, SX)

Fractal pattern Bose 2 speakers and six sophisticated color themes echo the sound connected mood lighting found in the iconic Soul. The mood light changes color and intensity based on volume level (SX).

speakers and six sophisticated color themes echo the sound connected mood lighting found in the iconic Soul. The mood light changes color and intensity based on volume level (SX). Rear air vent and USB charging port for convenience of backseat passengers (EX and SX)

Two-step reclining rear seat functionality enhances second row comfort level (standard on all trims)

Well-Engineered Machine

Seltos is engineered to deliver a comfortable, capable and confidence-inspiring experience for both driver and passengers. A number of elements contribute to Seltos' composed ride and lively driving performance:

2.0-liter four-cylinder MPI engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque, managed by an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) (LX, S and EX)

1.6-liter Turbo GDI engine outputting 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) (S and SX)

MacPherson strut front suspension; Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) rear suspension on front-wheel drive models and Multi-link rear suspension on all-wheel drive models

Strong and rigid body composed of 61 percent advanced high-strength steel and further enhanced with 374 feet of structural adhesives

Choice of three drive modes – Normal, Eco, Sport – each using specific settings for powertrain, drivetrain and steering mapping to provide the desired driving experience

Available active on-demand all-wheel drive1 (AWD) system, similar in technological design to the award-winning Telluride, provides all-weather capabilities and enhanced driving performance with a center locking differential that splits power equally between the front and rear wheels for more severe environments. The AWD system also makes use of torque vectoring, which increases traction by predicting which wheel will best utilize power in a given on-road situation. This enhances stability in corners and gives the vehicle more connection to the road.

Teeming with Technology — Connectivity, Safety, Driver Assistance

Seltos is packed with technology features, including the "Kia Drive Wise" suite of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems as well as a wide array of standard and optional equipment. Tech highlights include:

Available 10.25-inch high-resolution color touchscreen 3 with satellite radio, UVO telematics, navigation and split-screen display.

with satellite radio, UVO telematics, navigation and split-screen display. First time in Kia available 8-speaker Bose 2 premium sound system

premium sound system Apple CarPlay 4 and Android Auto 5

and Android Auto Available wireless smartphone charging 6

Available three total USB charging ports

Available multi-Bluetooth 7 wireless connectivity allows two phones to connect simultaneously

wireless connectivity allows two phones to connect simultaneously Available "Kia Drive Wise" Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS): 8

Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, an icon flashes in the mirror. A chime will sound if the turn signal is on.



Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA): Builds on BCW by applying brakes to the outer wheel under certain conditions to return the vehicle to its lane.



Driver Attention Warning (DAW) 9 : Senses inattentive driving patterns and sends an audible/visual warning to alert the driver.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection (FCA): Assists the driver in braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle or pedestrian is detected in front.



Highway Driving Assist (HDA) 10 : Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front.

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS): Designed to alert the driver if the system detects that the vehicle is about to depart from its current lane without a turn signal.



Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS): Builds on LDWS by applying slight steering inputs in certain circumstances to help bring the vehicle back into the lane.



Lane Following Assist (LFA): Builds on LKAS. Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane.



Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Uses BCW technology to help detect approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and applies brakes.



Rear Occupant Alert 11 : Designed to provide a message in the instrument cluster for the driver to "Check rear seats" in order to help prevent leaving the vehicle with a rear passenger left inside; the message appears when the driver door is opened after a rear passenger door has been opened and closed.

Smart Cruise Control with stop & go (SCC w/S&G): Designed to adapt to the driving environment by automatically applying the brakes, or accelerator, to help maintain a predetermined distance from a vehicle it detects in front. Can bring the vehicle to a full stop and resumes when traffic resumes within three seconds of stopping.



Safe Exist Assist (SEA) 12 : Can alert the driver or passengers opening their door not to exit the vehicle when the system detects approaching traffic. When detected, a chime sounds.

Link telematics system debuting a number of innovative vehicle features: Connected User Profiles: Allows customers joint access to the vehicle. With a push of a button on the Kia Owner's app, customers can carry their favorite radio stations with them and have full access to the suite of remote commands.



In-Vehicle Notification Center: Features a unique head unit inbox reserved for important notifications regarding maintenance, warranty, and safety recall information if ever needed.



Next Generation Connected Notifications: Sends alerts in case of vehicle malfunction regarding light bulb status on headlights or taillights, 12V battery status and low fuel level.



Engine Idle Notification and Automatic Engine Shut Off: Sends an alert if the vehicle has been idling for 10 minutes and turns it off automatically.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power14, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts

1 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

2 Bose is a registered trademark of Bose Corporation

3 Distracted driving can result in a loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.

4 Apple CarPlay™ is a trademark of Apple Inc. Requires a compatible Apple device sold separately. Apple CarPlay™ runs on your smartphone cellular data service. Data plan rates apply.

5 Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and an Android compatible smartphone running Android™ 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

6 Charging system only works with select devices. Refer to the vehicle's Owner's Manual for warnings and instructions.

7 The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG Inc., and any use of such marks by Kia is pursuant to license. A Bluetooth® enabled device is required to use Bluetooth® wireless technology.

8 These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

9 Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of driver fatigue or inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

10 Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

11 Rear Occupant Alert is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all movement within the vehicle. Always check the vehicle interior when exiting the vehicle.

12 Safe Exit Assist is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

13 Purchase/lease of a new 2021 Kia Seltos vehicle with UVO includes a complimentary one year subscription starting from new vehicle retail sale/lease date as recorded by the dealer. After your complimentary one year UVO subscription expires, continued access to UVO will require a paid subscription at the then current subscription rate or your use of UVO will immediately terminate. Use of UVO is subject to agreement to the UVO Privacy Policy available at https://owners.kia.com/us/en/privacy-policy.html and Terms of Service available at https://owners.kia.com/us/en/terms-of-service.html. UVO is transferrable to subsequent owner during the original UVO service term. Only use UVO when safe to do so. UVO app is available from the App Store® or Google Play™ Store. Kia Motors America, Inc. reserves the right to change or discontinue UVO at any time without prior notification or incurring any future obligation. Message and data rates may apply. Cellular and GPS coverage is required to use most features. UVO features may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. For more on details and limitations, visit https://owners.kia.com or your authorized Kia dealer. Google and logos are trademarks of Google, Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple, Inc.

14 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

