All-New 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Priced From $25,795

Mitsubishi's all-new flagship boasts a newly developed platform and powertrain, bold and distinctive exterior styling and a refined and serene interior with high-end finishes and thoughtful engineering touches throughout. Outlander also features more standard driver connectivity and driver assistance features and a re-engineered, upgraded version of the brand's signature Super All-wheel Control (S-AWC) 2 all-wheel drive system.

Bold Exterior and Refined, High-end Interior

The 2022 Outlander was crafted under the design language of "I-Fu-Do-Do," which means "authentic and majestic" in Japanese. This design ethos is reflected in the vehicle's bold proportions, muscular fenders and the chiseled lines of the next-generation "Dynamic Shield" grille. Standard 18-inch wheels and available 20-inch wheels add a robust presence that emphasizes strength and security.

Inside, Outlander offers the segment's only standard third-row seating and places a premium on comfort and convenience with class-above materials in every trim.

Technology and Connectivity

Offering more technology and connectivity than any previous Mitsubishi model, the 2022 Outlander features an available 12.3-inch, full color LCD digital driver display (SE with Technology Package and above), a first for Mitsubishi Motors.

All 2022 Outlanders come with Apple CarPlay®3 (wireless on SE and above) and Android AutoTM4 (wired) integration standard. A 9-inch SDA center touchscreen is available, which includes a built-in navigation system, SiriusXM® compatibility, wireless smartphone charging, and Mitsubishi Connect with Safeguard and Remote Services and a 24-month free trial. Mitsubishi Connect is also available on models with the 8-inch SDA center touchscreen. Optional on select trims is a 10-speaker BOSE®5 audio system. Additionally, a 10.8-inch full-color head-up display (HUD) is available on SEL with Touring Package.

Capability and Confidence

The 2022 Outlander rides on a next-generation platform developed through its partnership in the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. The newly engineered platform offers a stable foundation for a more confident and comfortable driving experience. With hot stamped ultra-high tensile-strength steel used in key areas, torsional rigidity is increased by 33% over the previous model.

Powering the all-new Outlander is a newly developed 2.5-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine mated to an eight-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) with Sport mode. Fuel economy for this all-new vehicle is 24/31/27 (city/highway/combined) for 2WD models and 24/30/26 for all-wheel drive models.6

Mitsubishi's motorsport-derived Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC)2 all-wheel drive system can be added to any 2022 Outlander trim level for an additional $1,800. This optional system provides drivers with six drive modes to adjust the electronically-controlled 4WD system, allowing drivers to feel more confident in all road conditions. S-AWC models include headlight washers and front wiper de-icer.

Standard and Available Safety and ADAS Features Across the Lineup

As the best-equipped Mitsubishi ever sold in the U.S., the all-new Outlander offers an impressive array of standard and available advanced driver assistance systems to increase driver convenience, confidence and safety.

MI-PILOT Assist integrates Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Traffic Sign Recognition to maintain appropriate speed and following distance and keep the vehicle in the center of the lane.7

Depending on trim level, the all-new Outlander also offers: Forward collision Mitigation (FCM), Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Lane Departure Warning and Prevention (LDW & LDP), Driver Attention Alert, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic High Beam (AHB), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) and a Multiview Camera system.8, 9, 10, 11

Detailed Pricing and Warranty

Every 2022 Outlander comes with one of the industry's leading warranties: a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty; 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty; 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion/perforation limited warranty; and 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program.12

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP)1 for the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander follow below.

2022 Outlander Trim Level MSRP (2WD) MSRP (S-AWC) ES Standard equipment: - 18" alloy wheels - Forward Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - Front USB ports - 8" Smartphone Link Display Audio $25,795 $27,595 ES with ES Convenience Package Adds: - 20" alloy wheels - Mitsubishi Connect with Safeguard and Remote Services and 24-month free trial (mobile app enrollment required) $26,795 $28,595 SE All ES equipment, plus: - 20" alloy wheels - LED front fog lights - Heated door mirrors and front seats - Leather-wrapped steering wheel - Mitsubishi Connect - Multi-view camera system - FAST-Key entry system - Front parking sensors - MiPilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Traffic Sign Recognition - 9" Smartphone Link Display Audio with navigation - Smartphone wireless charging - Rear USB ports $28,845 $30,645 SE Launch Edition (limited availability) All SE Tech package equipment, except Mi-PILOT Assist: - 12.3" full LCD digital driver display - BOSE premium sound system - Power panoramic sunroof - Ground logo and Dynamic Shield illumination - Chrome hood badge - Amazon Echo Auto, 3 month Audible subscription, 6 month Amazon Prime Music subscription $30,99013 $32,79013 SE with SE Tech Package Adds to SE: - 12.3" full LCD digital driver display - BOSE premium sound system - Power panoramic sunroof $31,145 $32,945 SEL All SE equipment, plus: - Leather appointed seating - Key-linked driver-seat memory - 4-way power adjustable passenger seat - Roof rails - Heated rear seats - 3-zone automatic climate control - 12.3" full LCD digital driver display $31,945 $33,745 SEL S-AWC Launch Edition (limited availability) Adds to SEL Touring Package equipment, except MI-PILOT Assist, plus: - Heated steering wheel - Front door accent with LED illumination - Semi-aniline leather seating surfaces - 10.8" head-up display - Rear door pull-up sunshades - Ground logo and Dynamic Shield illumination - Chrome hood badge - Amazon Echo Auto, 3 month Audible subscription, 6 month Amazon Prime Music subscription N/A $36,34013 SEL with Touring Package Adds to SEL: - Heated steering wheel - Semi-aniline leather seating surfaces - 10.8" head-up display - BOSE premium sound system - Power panoramic sunroof - Rear door pull-up sunshades $34,645 $36,445

The 2022 Outlander caps off the Mitsubishi brand's comprehensive product initiative to introduce four updated or all-new vehicles to create one of the newest showrooms in the industry for dealer partners and customers alike.

For more on the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander and Mitsubishi's full lineup of vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

