ALL-NEW 2026 SUBARU TRAILSEEKER COMBINES 375 HORSEPOWER WITH LEGENDARY ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE PERFORMANCE FOR $39,995 MSRP

All-new, all-electric 2026 Subaru Trailseeker offers 375 horsepower, 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.4 seconds with spacious seating and cargo capacity

Approximately 280 miles of estimated range on a single charge with recharging at speeds up to 150 kW with standard NACS charge port

Revised Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system offers more confidence on- and off-road

Arriving in retailers in early 2026, starting at $39,995 MSRP

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America today announced its all-new, all-electric 2026 Subaru Trailseeker SUV will start at $39,995 MSRP when it goes on sale early next year. The go-anywhere, rugged SUV features standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, a 14-inch Subaru Multimedia System touchscreen, a powerful combined output of 375 horsepower, generous passenger and cargo space, and an estimated range of approximately 280 miles on a single charge.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV 2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV Interior 2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV Rear Exterior

The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker will be available in three trim levels: Premium, Limited, and Touring. The Trailseeker features 8.3 inches of ground clearance and X-MODE® Dual-Mode System with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud Modes, Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control for off-road adventures. On the road, the Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system was designed to deliver excellent straight-line stability and control on varying surfaces. That's due to acceleration sensors at the front and rear of the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker, which adapt to dynamic load while accelerating, braking, or turning and help power the correct wheels for improved traction and stability. With 375 horsepower, the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker launches from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest production Subaru model sold in the U.S. yet.

Subaru engineers refined the Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system found in the Trailseeker for improved performance thanks to its all-electric powertrain. Those changes include a variable torque split for the regenerative braking system and power distribution among the wheels, front to rear and left to right, for improved confidence while driving.

Powered by a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery, the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker includes a standard North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port, which unlocks access to more than 25,000 charging stations across the U.S., and can recharge up to 80% in as little as 28 minutes at speeds up to 150 kW on a fast-charger. With an onboard battery-preconditioning system, enabled either by navigating to a charging destination or by the driver via touchscreen controls, the Trailseeker can charge its battery in cold climates at speeds comparable to those in normal weather conditions.

Alongside the 2026 Subaru Solterra and 2026 Subaru Uncharted, the exterior of the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker features a new Subaru EV light signature at the front with a six-star illuminated logo, new headlamp and front bumper design, and distinctive 18- and 20-inch wheel designs. At the back, a three-dimensional SUBARU logo and rear gate garnish offer a distinctive nighttime lighting presence.

Adapting an iconic Subaru exterior shape onto a next-generation all-electric powertrain, the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker offers 32.2 cubic feet of cargo room in the rear – enough for four large suitcases and comparable to the 2026 Subaru Outback – and a 700-pound static load capacity for its raised roof rails, which are standard. Rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds, the Trailseeker offers versatile options for hauling people and gear to the trailhead, and beyond. Compared to the Subaru Solterra, the Trailseeker is more than 6 inches longer and nearly 1 inch taller, with additional room inside for passengers and more cargo.

Inside, the bright cabin features a 14-inch touchscreen, which is the largest ever in a Subaru vehicle. Metallic finishes along the dash emphasize the calming, horizontal themes throughout the interior. A large center console provides a centralized hub for device charging and personal-item storage. Gray or black StarTex® trimmed upholstery is standard on all Trailseeker models, with black and blue trimmed leather upholstery available on Trailseeker Touring models.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker Premium

Starting at $39,995 MSRP, the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker Premium offers a long list of standard equipment at a compelling price. The Trailseeker Premium includes a 14-inch Subaru Multimedia System with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, heated front seats, distraction mitigation system, power rear gate, dual wireless smartphone charging pads, StarTex® trimmed interior upholstery, X-MODE® Dual-Mode System, 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with wheel covers, and more.

Standard on the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker Premium and all models are EyeSight® Driver Assistance Technology features such as Pre-Collision Braking, Front Cross Traffic Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, and Emergency Steering. All Trailseeker models are equipped with Blind Spot Monitors, automatic windshield wipers, a rear window wiper, and headlight washers.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker Limited

Starting with Trailseeker Premium's long list of impressive equipment, the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker Limited adds more convenience features for $43,995 MSRP. Those include a Harman Kardon® speaker system, panoramic view monitor, 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, heated rear seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, power rear gate with hands-free kick sensor, digital key, and a 120-volt AC power outlet in the rear cargo area.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker Touring

For $46,555 MSRP, the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker Touring adds more luxury features above Trailseeker Limited including a gloss black hood accent, panoramic glass roof with motorized shade, ventilated front seats and radiant leg warmers, optional two-tone paint (Crystal White Pearl only), and optional blue and black leather-appointed upholstery for $300 MSRP.

The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker will be available in six colors: Brilliant Bronze Metallic, Crystal Black Silica, Crystal White Pearl, Magnetite Gray Metallic, and Sapphire Blue Pearl. Daybreak Blue Pearl is also available and costs $395 MSRP. The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker is assembled in Japan.

For more information visit Subaru's media site.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker Model/Trim Transmission MSRP Trailseeker Premium SST $39,995 Trailseeker Limited SST $43,995 Trailseeker Touring SST $46,555 Trailseeker Options Premium Paint (Daybreak Blue Pearl) $395 Leather Upholstery $300 Leather Upholstery + Two-Tone Paint (Crystal White Pearl) $795

Destination & Delivery is $1,450 for Trailseeker and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,600 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Aaron Cole

Product Communications Manager

856.488.3697

[email protected]

Miranda Jimenez

Product Communications Specialist

856.438.2820

[email protected]

Karley Dowdy

Product Communications Specialist

856.488.8527

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America