ALL-NEW ACUCRAFT BLAZE COLLECTION MAKES LUXURY CUSTOM FIREPLACES AFFORDABLE

Acucraft Fireplaces launches new Blaze Collection with over 500 custom-inspired fireplaces at an incredible value. Post this

"We are excited to announce the launch of Blaze fireplace collection," said Acucraft President and owner, Chris Maxson. "For decades we've been building really cool custom fireplaces. Every one of them involves a lot of design and testing, and we've able to put together a collection of over 500 fireplaces to accommodate almost any fireplace situation. That is our Blaze collection."

Featuring eight custom-inspired styles including four-sided, panoramic, and peninsula - in sizes up to 10-feet in length and 80-inches high along with a host of custom options, customers can choose from more than 500 unique fireplace designs. The Blaze collection also features the same legendary build quality and craftsmanship that has been a hallmark of Acucraft for more than 40-years resulting in the fullest, cleanest burning, flame performance.

"I get excited about all of our products," said Maxson, "but the Blaze is different. We've been working to offer a real solution in the custom fireplace market where custom home-builders, architects, general contractors, and installers can get a true custom look, but at an incredible value.

Like all Acucraft fireplaces, the Blaze collection is available through Acucraft's personalized factory-direct concierge service. Customers are assigned a personal fireplace expert who will help guide them through the entire process from start to finish. Enjoy a Blaze fireplace in as little as 8 weeks.

To learn more about the Blaze collection and to see the complete line of gas and wood burning fireplaces Acucraft has to offer, including technical specifications, visit the Acucraft website at www.acucraft.com .

About Acucraft

Acucraft Fireplace Systems, LLC is the world's foremost manufacturer of custom gas and wood burning fireplaces. For more than 40-years Acucraft has been perfecting the fireplace experience and has created some of the most unique, distinctive, and highest quality custom gas and wood burning fireplaces while remaining steadfast to the company's core values - a commitment of unprecedented customer experience; continuous community stewardship; valuing the earth's natural resources; and continuous innovation to create the "world's coolest fireplaces". Acucraft fireplaces are designed, engineered, handcrafted, and performance tested in Big Lake, Minnesota and can be reached at [email protected] .

SOURCE Acucraft Fireplaces