All-New AI-Powered EHR Software from Health Information Management Systems Redefines Integrated Health Care

AxiomEHR features streamlined, intuitive experience, making more time for better patient care

TUCSON, Ariz., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Information Management Systems (HiMS) today unveiled AxiomEHR, an all-new, AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) solution with a unique architecture that supports data-based decision-making, flexible care coordination, and overall resilience to drive quality-based care.

Tailored specifically for behavioral and integrated health care providers, AxiomEHR features AI-driven automation, which streamlines inefficient workflows and drastically reduces the screen time that conventional systems demand. Organizational data, shared and surfaced in a new highly customizable user interface, informs every health care decision. In pilot tests, AxiomEHR saved clinicians two hours a day on average compared to other solutions.

"ChangePoint Integrated Health has developed a true collaborative partnership with HiMS over the years, and the value they bring to our operations is unparalleled," said Jeff Oakes, CEO, ChangePoint Integrated Health. "AxiomEHR stands out among other EHRs, leading the charge in functionality and quality-based care. The future of health care includes AI, and AxiomEHR is on the forefront of innovation and process improvement."

Intelligent Automation Returns Providers' Time to Patients

AxiomEHR automates workflows from data capture to insight, starting with the most time-consuming and tedious work: clinicians' notes. The software listens closely to clinicians' conversations with consenting patients and employs advanced natural language processing to capture a verbatim transcript, extract key information, and transform spoken words into structured data.

AxiomEHR draws on office-visit conversations to automatically populate hundreds of important data fields, including patient ailment, history of present illness (HPI), diagnoses, treatment options, and social determinants of health. The software measures patient sentiment (positive, negative, or neutral) during the office visit and, if discussed, creates detailed profiles of the patient's bodily systems, e.g., cardiovascular, endocrine, gastrointestinal, digestive, etc.

The system even creates service plans, schedules appointments, and schedules lab tests. To improve accuracy and relevance, the software's AI has been trained on the provider's own data and continuously learns from it.

AxiomEHR's AI-driven automation similarly supports back-office operations such as revenue cycle management. The software intelligently tackles problems like under-coding, under-documentation, contract management, overbilling, missed claims appeal opportunities, and blind spots (e.g., gaps in records of patients receiving both primary and behavioral health care). In the pilot, billing codes were 23% more accurate and 33% more complete than the market leader.

Finally, an 'Enterprise' EHR Becomes Customizable by the User

Because every organization and role is unique, AxiomEHR is fully configurable by providers and customizable by users according to their responsibilities, roles, and personal preferences.

With AxiomEHR, each employee – from a clinician to a nurse, psychiatrist, psychologist, billing clerk, or social worker – can make the platform his or her own by intuitively arranging functions, features, and apps where in the software they like, hiding the ones they don't need, and commanding the software entirely by voice if they wish.

Capabilities like these address universal needs in health care today: less screen time, more intelligence, and more automation. In fact, with AxiomEHR, users can access any feature they need in just one click by working within a dashboard designed to optimally move through workflows and tasks. The interface deliberately draws on gaming principles to optimize the user experience.

Finally, AxiomEHR provides a transformative experience for senior executives. Traditionally, CFOs, CMOs, and CEOs have struggled to extract insights from stored EHR system data. AxiomEHR changes that by incorporating a ChatGPT-style chatbot that answers plainly stated questions about any data in their organization, such as the prevalence of certain diagnoses, progress-note completion rates, comparative claim volumes, or the likelihood of patient cancellations.

"We've invested thousands of hours studying how behavioral health care provider organizations do their jobs, including the activities that are most tedious and frustrating," said Khalid Al-Maskari, founder and CEO of HiMS. "We found that the integrated health care field is riddled with paperwork and inefficiencies. To mitigate these challenges, we've leveraged our experience with AI to produce a new EHR experience that feels transformative to everyone it touches."

For more information, visit www.AxiomEHR.com.

About Health Information Management Systems

Based in Tucson, Ariz., HiMS improves behavioral and integrated health care outcomes through Axiom, its unique electronic health record (EHR) software and services. The Axiom portfolio includes AxiomEHR, its flagship health records software solution; AxiomMobile, a powerful communication app that pairs seamlessly with AxiomEHR; Axiom Connect, a patient portal; and Axiom Services for training, revenue cycle management, and more – all proven to elevate the provider and patient experience. Through intelligent automation and an intuitive and customizable EHR interface, Axiom empowers health care professionals to provide efficient, compassionate, and high-quality care.

SOURCE Health Information Management Systems