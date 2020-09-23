All-New Busch Gardens® Halloween Harvest Brings Treats By Day And Trickery By Night With Limited Capacity

In compliance with Virginia's phase 3 safety guidelines for reopening businesses, Busch Gardens Halloween Harvest will operate with enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements and temperature screenings. Special event capacity will be extremely limited to create ample space for guests to enjoy their experience, while maintaining physical distancing in a safe environment. Reservations and tickets will be available on Friday, Sept. 25 beginning at 11 a.m.

Busch Gardens Halloween Harvest will come alive and offer all-new experiences for the entire family as they stroll through the park's expansive outdoor grounds. Six of the park's charming European villages will be decked out with fall décor to add to the Halloween spirit, and roaming ghouls and goblins will be lurking in select areas of the park for nighttime fun.

Also, park-goers can embark on a fall-inspired flavor journey and choose specialty foods and desserts, beers from around the world, and unique Halloween drink specials that will be spread out throughout the park's themed villages. A sampling of the event will include offerings like:

NEW – Best of Food & Wine Festival

Offerings include Shrimp Po'boy, Fish and Chips, Cheddar Hushpuppies, Frozen Dirty Shirley and Ginger Limeade NEW – The Brew Bar

A variety of beers including Spaten Oktoberfest and pretzel bites with beer cheese will be on tap at this location. NEW – Vesuvius Grill

Menu includes Ruben Sliders, Meatballs, Frozen Lemonade and frosty draft beer. NEW – Marco Polo's Marketplace

The menu is set with a variety of fan favorites including Italian and Asian entrées, plus Greek salads, roast beef sandwiches and beverages. NEW - Jack's Night Cap

Themed Halloween beverages will be offered here including Bloody Sangria, Green Demons, wine, syringes and test tube shots. NEW - Frost Bar

Chilling beverages like the Vampire Bite, Bahummy Mummy, Bloody Daiquiris, Creepy Coladas and Boozy Pineapple Float will be on tap. NEW -- Dessert Offerings

Delectable Pineapple Whip, Scary ice cream cones, caramel apples and cheesecake with pumpkin spice sauce

"Fall is a perfect time to visit the park and we're thrilled to offer another limited-capacity special event that will showcase new villages and attractions we have not offered yet this year along with the greatest of Halloween experiences for all ages," said Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg. "We will continue operating with enhanced health and safety measures, and have created an event that safely delivers a compelling combination of exciting coasters and rides, seasonal food and drinks, and Halloween experiences for kids and adults."

Best Way to Play: (Reservations will be available beginning Friday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m.)

Busch Gardens Halloween Harvest event admission starts at only $49.99. Consumers can get the best deal with an online bundle of admission and a tasting card starting at $73.99 (includes five menu items) or $93.99 (includes 10 menu items). For the best value, guests can lock in the BEST BENEFITS EVER by purchasing a new 2021 Membership for as low as $11.25 per month with no down payment. Members receive 12 months of unlimited visitation and amazing park benefits and rewards such as FREE parking, up to 50 percent discount on in-park merchandise, up to 20 percent discount on dining, FREE guest tickets and so much more. Admission to this special event is FREE for active Members, Annual Pass Holders and Fun Card holders.

Safety:

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and the animals in our care. The park has worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards. These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19. Busch Gardens Williamsburg is excited to continue to provide our guests with fun, inspiring and memorable experiences, while addressing important health and safety needs during this time. For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the resort, including key operational changes, visit Buschgardens.com/williamsburg/park-info/park-safety/ .

Guests can receive the latest information on hours of operation for Busch Gardens Williamsburg by visiting, BuschGardensWilliamsburg.com or Facebook.com/BuschGardensVA

