ALL-NEW CHRISTMAS AT THE ANATOLE HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA OPENS DEC. 8

Experience includes immersive North Pole Adventure, Breakfast with Santa at SĒR Steak + Spirits and the return of Santa-themed suites

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Anatole's annual transformation into a holiday wonderland, Christmas at the Anatole, returns with an all-new, indoor immersive experience, along with a spectacular Holiday Light Show, Breakfast with Santa at SĒR Steak + Spirits and the return of Santa-themed suites.

North Pole Adventure, open daily Dec. 8-24 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., takes guests on a trip to the North Pole with dozens of activities for kids and families. The self-paced, immersive experience includes activities such as the North Pole Mail Room with Letters to Santa, Elf Academy, Cookie Factory, Reindeer Stables, Candy Cane Lane, Tunnel of Lights and 20 unique holiday rooms to visit. Photos inside Santa's sleigh will be available in Santa's Workshop.

Hilton Anatole and North Pole Adventures have partnered with Operation Bliss, a local nonprofit that provides complimentary hotel stays to children who are celebrating their medical discharge, to donate a portion of ticket sales to the organization. Tickets to North Pole Adventure start at $49 for adults and $39 for children.

Also new at Christmas at the Anatole is the Holiday Light Show in the hotel's soaring Grand Atrium. The 10-minute show, set to festive holiday music, is a massive, eye-popping, indoor fireworks-like display shown daily Dec. 5-31 at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

Santa will also be making special appearances at SĒR Steak + Spirits, the upscale steakhouse located on the 27th floor of the Hilton Anatole, to host Breakfast with Santa each Saturday and Sunday morning Dec. 9–24, from 9-11:30 a.m. The restaurant will be decked out with Christmas decor, and guests will overlook a breathtaking view of the Dallas skyline while enjoying a holiday breakfast featuring gourmet breakfast favorites, a donut wall, festive cookie decorating, photos with Santa, activities and more.

Each table's reservation includes two prints and one digital copy from the photo station with Santa. Adults and children aged 10 and up can experience the breakfast event for $55, and kids under 10 are $25. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

"Christmas at the Anatole will be the ultimate holiday destination for families with an all-new immersive experience, our first Breakfast with Santa series at the beautiful SĒR Steak + Spirits and the return of our Santa-themed suites," said Hilton Anatole General Manager Bruce Roy. "Not only is our holiday extravaganza a great way for families and loved ones to create merry and bright memories together, but it also gives back to a wonderful cause that brings joy to children who have gone through serious illnesses."

For the complete Christmas at the Anatole experience, guests can plan a holiday getaway with the North Pole Adventure Room Package, which includes:

Deluxe overnight accommodations

Two tickets to North Pole Adventure

$50 dining credit each night of the stay

dining credit each night of the stay 50% off parking

Santa-themed suites featuring holiday decor are also available for families and guests to immerse themselves in the full holiday experience. With only three Santa-themed suites available each night, each reservation includes:

Four tickets to North Pole Adventure

$50 dining credit each night of the stay

dining credit each night of the stay Free parking

For more information, to purchase tickets or to book a room, visit www.christmasattheanatole.com.

About Hilton Anatole

Located within a 45-acre campus in the heart of Dallas' Design District, the iconic Hilton Anatole's accommodations include 1,606 luxuriously appointed guestrooms and resort-style amenities that include JadeWaters, the hotel's pool complex featuring a lazy river, luxury cabanas, swim-up bar, two 30-foot slides and more, plus the Verandah Athletic Club and Spa, an 80,000-square-foot fitness center with an indoor jogging track, one of the region's finest lap pools and a luxury spa oasis. The hotel offers 600,000 square feet of event space as well as the hotel's Art Collection, one of the largest and most intriguing private assemblies in the world, displayed throughout the property, and unique bars and restaurants, including SĒR Steak + Spirits, offering unparalleled views of the city skyline from the 27th floor. For more information, go to www.hiltonanatolehotel.com .

