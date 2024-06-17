All-New GCI Outdoor Rockers Highlights Product Assortment Displayed by Gathr Outdoors Brands During Summer Outdoor Retailer Show 2024

GCI Rockers Capitalize on Compact Comfort and Heat Retention Technology to enhance Outdoor Experiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathr Outdoors , a family of outdoor, camp and recreation brands committed to celebrating shared outdoor experiences, announced today the latest products from GCI Outdoor, ORCA, Klymit, and WaterPORT to be displayed at the Summer Outdoor Retailer Show in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 17 - 19.

Highlighted by the introduction of new chairs featuring GCI's patented Spring-Action Rocking Technology™, Klymit's full-scale sleep systems, and new barware, soft-sided coolers and vignettes from ORCA, the collections will be available for preview at each of the Gathr Outdoors booths: ORCA - Booth#17035, GCI - Booth#17027, and Klymit & WaterPORT - Booth#16027.

"Whether it's camping, barbequing in the backyard, tailgating, or watching your kids play sports, our company's products enhance outdoor gatherings, making them more comfortable, convenient, and enjoyable," said Bill Bettencourt, President, Gathr Outdoors. "Outdoor Retailer provides an excellent opportunity to connect with our wholesale partners and highlight next season's innovative offerings; and each our brands will be showcasing unique, new products designed to enrich outdoor experiences."

Hero products on display at the Gathr Outdoors booth include:

GCI Outdoor

Stowaway Rocker $80 MSRP - AVAILABLE FALL 2024 No need to sacrifice comfort for trunk space with the new Stowaway Rocker, as "less is truly more" with this game-changing new technology. Featuring a compact chair frame that is 35% more compact when folded than the average chair, the smaller footprint of the Stowaway delivers elevated comfort and greater portability as you travel to all your favorite outdoor adventures. All this along with GCI's patented Spring Action Rocking Technology™ for the smooth, easy rock and the durable comfort and quality that enhances your "sitting" experience.

Puff Rocker $90 MSRP – AVAILABLE FALL 2024 Rock in comfort no matter the season with the Puff Rocker. The quilted fabric provides 4x the insulation of the Pod Rocker to keep you warm during those cooler days and nights by the bonfire. All this along with GCI's patented Spring Action Rocking Technology™ for the smooth,easy rock and the durable comfort and quality to enhance your "sitting" experience.



ORCA

Wanderer Tote $225 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW Zipperless soft side cooler designed for function and form, this tote is easy to carry, stylish and rugged. Holds up to 18 12oz cans & tall enough for a bottle of wine

Wanderer 24 – $250 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW Designed for function and form, this zipperless soft side cooler holds up to 24 12oz cans and accommodates wine bottles. Leak proof patented zipperless design easy open latches and water-resistant key and cell phone storage pouches make it perfect for any and all outdoor adventures

Bachelorette - AVAILABLE FALL 2024 Prepare for a dazzling spectacle of lights, pulsating music, and a whirlwind of glitz and glamor. Nashville , renowned as the bachelorette party capital of the United States , becomes a host for women adorned in cowgirl boots, hats, and denim, all uniting to immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of Broadway's nightlife, paying tribute to the soon-to-be bride. Even as the festivities draw to a close, the memories linger, especially when commemorated by a keepsake from the exclusive Bachelorette line.

Hey Girl Hey - AVAILABLE FALL 2024 The "Hey Girl Hey" drinkware collection encapsulates the joy of friendly interactions and the magic of heartfelt conversations. With its vibrant colors, modern design, and playful elements, this collection will resonate with those who embrace the art of staying connected and spreading good vibes .

Open Season - AVAILABLE FALL 2024 In the quaint corners of Southern small towns, a buzz fills the air, alive with chatter echoing through local breweries, grocery aisles, and nail salons. The talk of the town has pivoted toward the start of Open Season — specifically honing in on passed down locations, optimal times, and invaluable insights. Though the spotlight seems fixed on the art of hunting, beneath it all lies a deeper essence: it's all about friendship, stories, and celebrating one another.

Wood Smoke - AVAILABLE FALL 2024 In the south, BBQ is more than just food; it's a way of life. It's 50% art, 50% science, and 100% heart. It's the aged veteran who passes secrets to the novice, secrets that have been perfected through generations of master smokers. It's community and hospitality, bringing people together through the whole process. And it's messy and beautiful, just like life. Wood Smoked is a celebration of what matters: great people, great food, and great relationships.



Klymit

Insulated Klymaloft – $189.99 – $299.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW Available in three sizes, Regular, XL and Double, the Insulated Klymaloft has an ASTM R-Value ranging from 7.0-7.3, making it the perfect sleeping pad for wherever you adventure Perfect for all four seasons, this luxurious, plush foam topper conforms to support the body and eliminate pressure points while the stretch polyester fabric is soft and quiet Air and foam combination strikes the perfect balance between comfort, pack size, and weight

Drift Pillow - $54.99 MSRP - AVAILABLE NOW Drop it in the dirt, spill on it, drag it on the ground...NO WORRIES! Just flip, roll, and stow to reveal the soft Jersey cotton shell. The Drift Pillow features a durable, easy-to-clean, water resistant outer shell for travel.

Cedar Mesa Cot – $249.99 – $299.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW Intuitive design ensures accurate and easy set up while aluminum trapezoid structure and unique oval profile of tubing provide optimal strength and comfortable fabric tension for excellent support. Patent-pending "Easy Lever Lock" system makes assembling and tensioning the cot simple and easy Collapse and Compact™ technology simplifies takedown by seamlessly folding the durable, oversized cot into the size of a small briefcase



WaterPORT

HydroSpray - $229.99 MSRP - AVAILABLE NOW The HydroSpray Pump System turns lakes, rivers, or any water source into pressurized water for multiple uses. This pump is ready for any adventure, whether you're camping, boating, overlanding or find yourself in an emergency situation, the HydroSpray Pump will turn any water source into a 35PSI shower system. With a 12V plug or battery terminals for power, this pump is ready for any situation.

WaterPORT 8.0 Gallon Tank - $549.99 MSRP - AVAILABLE NOW Our largest self-pressurizing tank delivers 8 gallons of water on even the longest excursions. The WaterPORT 8.0 Gallon Water Tank, formerly known as the Weekender, is ideal for on-the-go showers, cleaning and rinsing equipment, and any time you need pressurized water.



For more information on Gathr Outdoors and its family of brands visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com .

About Gathr Outdoors, Inc.

Gathr Outdoors, a portfolio company of Centre Partners, is a diversified global designer and manufacturer of outdoor camping, recreation products and equipment headquartered in Nashville, TN with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. The Gathr Outdoor family of brands includes ORCA™, GCI Outdoor™ Klymit™and PrideSports®. With a deep-rooted belief that outdoor adventures - both big and small - are more powerful when shared with others, Gathr Outdoors products help contribute to the shared, soul-ﬁlling experiences that can only come to life outside. For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit: www.GathrOutdoors.com .

