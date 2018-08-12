All-new Google Photos albums now available on Nixplay Wi-Fi Cloud Frames

Nixplay owners can now connect their Google Photos library to their Nixplay frame via a one-time authorization step and view an album from their Google Photos library on their Nixplay frame. Each time a customer adds photos to their Google Photos album, their Nixplay frame will reflect the photos, too.

In addition, Google Photos' machine learning organization, which groups photos into specific categories (such as places and subjects, like birthdays and cityscapes), can also be displayed as unique playlists on any Nixplay frame.

In this first release, up to 1,000 photos from each selected Google Photos album will be viewable on a customer's Nixplay frame.

"Nixplay customers now have more choice and convenience in how they manage and view their memories from Google Photos," says Mark Palfreeman, CEO of Creedon Technologies, parent company of Nixplay. "The Nixplay mobile app supports a fully dynamic connection with Google Photos. Alternatively, for those who prefer to manually curate each photo that appears on their frame, a standard connection is still possible."

Nixplay is one of the first digital photo frame brands to join the Google Photos partner program.

Notes



(1) Applicable to Nixplay Iris, Nixplay Seed, Nixplay Edge and Nixplay Original.

More:

http://blog.nixplay.com/2018/05/google-photos-best-photo-organization-tool

https://blog.nixplay.com/2018/08/5-reasons-why-you-should-start-using-google-photos-right-now

About Creedon Technologies

Mark Palfreeman founded Creedon Technologies in 2007 with a vision to connect people with technology in a meaningful way. As the parent company to NIX, Nixplay and Nixplay Signage, innovation, insight and human connection were the foundations of everything he set out to achieve.

Creedon Technologies harnessed the best in cloud storage, service technology and security to display photos in a sophisticated way that shows the power of sharing memories. Since 2007, the company has sold close to 2 million units, with more than a third of these consisting of Wi-Fi Cloud frames marketed under the Nixplay brand since December 2013. With many thousands of positive reviews on Amazon.com today Creedon Technologies is the global leader in design, manufacturing and sales of connected digital photo frames.

Contact:

Ryan Ducie



Head of Marketing



Mobile: +852 9627 5206



Email: ryan.ducie@nix-digital.com

SOURCE Creedon Technologies USA LLC

Related Links

http://www.nixplay.com

