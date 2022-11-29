PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina recently celebrated its grand opening after a significant redesign that completely renovated and expanded the premier deep-water marina of The Bahamas.

Local dignitaries and stakeholders as well as hundreds of others attended the grand opening event on Nov. 25. The Rt. Honourable Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, officially opened the marina after its world-class redesign. Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper was also in attendance and introduced Davis.

Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina All New Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina Celebrates Grand Opening in The Bahamas

In his speech to commemorate the opening of the marina, Prime Minister Davis hailed the development for elevating the tourism product of Paradise Island.

"The Bahamas has long been the premier vacation and luxury destination in the Caribbean, and I dare say the Western Hemisphere. The Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina and the Residences at Paradise Landing are fitting and welcome additions to the continued development of The Bahamas' world-renowned tourism product," Davis said.

David Kosoy, Executive Chairman and Founder of Sterling Global Financial, the project's owner, spoke first during the event that included a live steel drum band, a performance by acclaimed Bahamian vocalist Stazzie Appleyard, and a Junkanoo Rush Out.

Kosoy said Hurricane Hole's cutting-edge design makes it the most technologically advanced marina in the country, with amenities including in-slip fueling — a first for The Bahamas — as well as concrete floating docks that rise and fall with the tides, 24-hour security, new power infrastructure, WiFi and direct fibre internet access needed by today's superyachts. Beyond the state-of-the-art suite of features, Hurricane Hole also is dedicated to sustainable development and employing the best environmental practices, including waste management, air quality control, and biodiversity management.

"We're proud of what the Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina means for The Bahamas and Bahamian economy as we celebrate the start of an exciting new chapter of the marina's long, storied legacy on Paradise Island," Kosoy said. "While this grand opening marks a major milestone of our work, we look forward to even more to come as Hurricane Hole continues to grow its offerings to serve the yachting community."

Hurricane Hole already has many new features open to the public, including a wine and liquor store, a poolside bar and grill, and a crew-friendly pool, gym and captains' lounge.

Much more is on the horizon, with three restaurants set to open soon that will provide a mix of fine dining and oceanfront casual options. In addition, a gourmet grocery store is opening in early 2023, as is a pharmacy, clinic, wellness center, and beauty salon.

The completely rebuilt marina will also benefit new residents of Paradise Island as Sterling Global's Paradise Landing residential project comes to fruition. The world-class luxury residences surrounding Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina will offer an exciting new place to call home, all with easy access to the restaurants, stores, beaches, and more that make the island a slice of paradise in The Bahamas.

To learn more about purchasing or renting a slip at the premier superyacht marina, visit Hurricane Hole or call 242-603-1950.

Media Contact:

Iona Henderson

2426771900

[email protected]

SOURCE Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina