All-new Jeep® Gladiator to Compete in Every Man Challenge at Renowned King of the Hammers Desert Off-road Race

The all-new 2020 Jeep® Gladiator – the most capable midsize truck ever – is going racing at this year's Every Man Challenge during the King of the Hammers Desert Off-road race. Savvy Off-Road, an aftermarket shop based in Corona, California, is handling competition preparations, bringing expertise gained while earning the overall win at five consecutive Every Man Challenges from 2012 to 2016, and again in 2018.



Legendary and versatile racing driver Robby Gordon, who boasts a decades-long racing career in the desert, NASCAR, IndyCar and many road racing series, and two-time King of the Hammers champion Erik Miller will handle driving duties, competing in the Spidertrax 4600 Stock Class. Gordon will be tasked with the high-speed portions of the course, while Miller will demonstrate Gladiator's unmatched off-road capability in the tight rock sections of the famed Hammers trails. The race takes place February 6 at 8 a.m. PST in Johnson Valley, California. Behind the wheel of the Jeep Gladiator, Miller set the fastest time in the 4600 class yesterday on the two-mile qualifying course, besting the next closest competitor by more than 10 seconds.



"Jeep has been attending King of the Hammers for many years, listening to, observing and engaging the group of hardcore off-road enthusiasts who gather there," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Jeep Brand - North America. "The all-new Jeep Gladiator's high-speed locker protocol is a direct outcome of their input. So we figured even though we haven't built the first customer unit yet, why not bring it out and put it to the test at this ultimate proving ground – the toughest one-day off-road race in the world?"



All vehicles competing in the Spidertrax 4600 Stock Class of the King of the Hammers Every Man Challenge are required to utilize a factory engine, stock frame and body, a single shock at each wheel and 35-inch tires.



The all-new Jeep Gladiator is powered by the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, with Engine Start Stop (ESS), and mated to a standard six-speed manual or an optional eight-speed automatic transmission. Gladiator is the latest in a long line of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with a body-on-frame design that uses advanced materials and engineering to be lightweight yet stiff and durable, and features an all-new high-strength steel frame.



Savvy Off-Road created a custom link-and-coil suspension with Fox remote reservoir shocks, and added Dynatrac 60 front and rear axles, beadlock wheels with 35-inch Falken Wildpeak M/T tires, a winch and a safety cage. Gladiator Rubicon's "Redical Red" interior remains relatively unchanged, though Sparco racing seats have been added and rear seats have been removed.



The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator will enter dealer showrooms in the second quarter of 2019.



ULTRA4 Racing

ULTRA4 is a vehicle type, a class, and an International race series. ULTRA4 Racing was born from the popularity of the annual Nitto King of the Hammers, the toughest one-day off-road race in the world. In just a little over a decade, the sport has grown from the single King of the Hammers race to an 11-race national series and five International King of the Hammers qualifiers. The vehicles are unlimited four-wheel-drive creations, capable of competing in multiple racing disciplines, from extreme rock crawling, to high-speed desert racing, to short course. Learn more at www.ultra4racing.com .

2020 Jeep Gladiator

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator - the most capable midsize truck ever - builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload. Available with three different powertrain combinations and equipped with a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features such as Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Crosspath Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning Plus+ further Gladiator's appeal.



All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.

