All-new Kia K5 receives 2021 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Award

"We built the all-new 2021 K5 with the goal of it being the best in its class, which is why we introduced it with segment exclusives like the available wet dual-clutch transmission," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. "It's incredibly satisfying to know that the respected auto experts at MotorWeek enjoy the K5 – it tells us we're on the right track and motivates us to continue to exceed expectations."

All new for the 2021 model year, the K5 is the brand's most powerful mid-size sedan ever with standard turbocharged engines across the board, available all-wheel drive, and a technology-packed premium interior that's not far off from what you'd find inside a much higher priced luxury vehicle.

"MotorWeek selected the K5 as our Best Family Sedan for 2021 because Kia took the heritage of their already excellent midsize family sedan, the Optima, which has long been one of our staff favorites for daily driving, and elevated it to a new level of total performance for its class," said John Davis, MotorWeek creator and host. "To us, the K5 is not just a redesign of a middleweight car, but a rethink of the affordable sedan segment as it now includes a full slate of the latest personal and safety technology, modern powertrains that are both energetic and efficient, as well as an all-wheel drive option, all wrapped in great exterior and interior styling that transcends its price class."

