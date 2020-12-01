All-New Kia Sorento Embarks on a Cross-Country Journey from California to New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square

"New Year's Eve is typically seen as a fresh start and a new beginning, and that holds true this year more than ever. With its rugged capability, the Kia Sorento will bring a little piece of the energy and fun of New Year's Eve in Times Square to people nationwide. This will also be a reminder that we're all in this together and that the New Year brings new opportunities and excitement," said Russell Wager, director, marketing operations, Kia Motors America.

The road trip will culminate in Times Square, where for three days after arriving, the "2021" numerals will be part of a larger vehicle display before being installed at the top of One Times Square for the iconic New Year's Eve Ball Drop, with Kia as the Official Countdown Sponsor. On December 31, a new creative campaign featuring the all-new Sorento will debut during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021, on ABC. And to recognize and thank them for their hard work and dedication, Kia will host frontline workers and their families in Times Square so they can ring in the New Year. The frontline workers will be shuttled to and from the festivities by a fleet of Sorento SUVs.

With the "2021" numbers in tow, the Sorento departed Kia's Orange County headquarters with arrival in Times Square set for December 21. Along the way, the Sorento will stop at Kia dealerships in Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Throughout the road trip and including all activities in Times Square, Kia will adhere to CDC recommended protocols regarding face masks and social distancing guidelines.

SOURCE Kia Motors America