All-New Klymit Cedar Mesa Cot Highlights Product Assortment Displayed by Gathr Outdoors Brands During Summer Outdoor Retailer Show 2023

Innovative Collapse and Compact™ Technology Simplifies Travel and Storage for Outdoor Enthusiasts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and SALT LAKE CITY, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathr Outdoors , a family of outdoor, camp and recreation brands committed to celebrating shared outdoor experiences, announced today the latest products from Klymit, GCI Outdoor, and ORCA to be displayed at the Summer Outdoor Retailer Show in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 19 - 21.

Highlighted by ten years of Spring-Action Rocking Technology™ from GCI Outdoor, the all new Klymit Cedar Mesa Cot and new products from ORCA, the collection will be available for preview at the Gathr Outdoors booth, #17005 - CH.

"Our purpose is to make gathering together outdoors more comfortable and convenient," said Keith Bornholtz, CEO, Gathr Outdoors. "We're excited to be back at Outdoor Retailer this summer to showcase new innovative products that make spending time together outdoors more enjoyable, like the Klymit Cedar Mesa Cot. Additionally, we're looking forward to continuing to establish Gathr Outdoors as a leader in the space through continued development of cutting edge technology that will transform the outdoor industry, just as GCI Outdoor's Spring-Action Rocking Technology™ did a decade ago."

Hero products on display at the Gathr Outdoors booth include:

GCI Outdoor

LevrUp Canopy – $260 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

Innovative Levr Lock™ Technology locks canopy in place from stationary location outside the frame, enabling seamless, one-person setup and quick collapse, making it easier than EZ, a key differentiator compared to other canopies requiring users to bend down and duck under the frame to secure and breakdown

CoolerTop Table – AVAILABLE 2024

Attaching to coolers without tools or modifications, the aluminum slat tabletop provides a stable work surface and a place to gather with family & friends around the cooler

ORCA

Wanderer Tote $225 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

Zipperless soft side cooler designed for function and form, this tote is easy to carry, stylish and rugged.



Holds up to 18 12oz cans & tall enough for a bottle of wine

Wanderer 24 – $250 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

Designed for function and form, this zipperless soft side cooler holds up to 24 12oz cans and accommodates wine bottles.



Leak proof patented zipperless design easy open latches and water-resistant key and cell phone storage pouches make it perfect for any and all outdoor adventures

65-Quart Wheeled Cooler – $450 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

Industry-leading 14-day ice retention ensures maximum freshness of stowed goods



Impact-absorbing wheels and a padded handle allows for effortless carting over hard-to-navigate terrain like sand and rocks



Backed by an industry-leading lifetime warranty and roto-molded in the USA

Klymit

Cedar Mesa Cot – 249.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

Intuitive design ensures accurate and easy set up while aluminum trapezoid structure and unique oval profile of tubing provide optimal strength and comfortable fabric tension for excellent support.



Patent-pending "Easy Lever Lock" system makes assembling and tensioning the cot simple and easy



Collapse and Compact™ technology simplifies takedown by seamlessly folding the durable, oversized cot into the size of a small briefcase

Insulated Klymaloft – AVAILABLE FALL 2023

Perfect for all four seasons, this luxurious, plush foam topper conforms to support the body and eliminate pressure points while the stretch polyester fabric is soft and quiet



Air and foam combination strikes the perfect balance between comfort, pack size, and weight

Timber Creek SUV Tent – AVAILABLE FALL 2023

Spacious interior provides room for up to 6 people (2 in the vehicle, 4 in the tent)as the portal easily attaches to vehicle to provide strong weather and bug resistance for a care-free experience



Dome style four-way hub & pole design makes for an intuitive set up



Vertical walls maximize head space



Versatile 2-door, 3-mesh window design makes it easy to fit into any camping space

WaterPORT 8 Gallon – $549.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

Large, self-pressurized tank easily fills with a standard garden hose to deliver eight gallons of water on-the-go



Ideal for longer excursions such as camping or fishing trips, off-roading adventures, beach days and more



Features roof rack mounts and made from food-grade plastics

WaterPORT 2 Gallon – From $144.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW

Convenient, two gallon tank – small enough to easily accompany any outdoor activity – can be pumped up to full pressure in 30 seconds



A must-have item for on-the-go families seeking a simple solution for washing hands or spraying down sandy feet



Fill-valve accessory enables automatic pressurization right from a garden hose

For more information on Gathr Outdoors and its family of brands visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com .

About Gathr Outdoors, Inc.

Gathr Outdoors, a portfolio company of Centre Partners, is a diversified global designer and manufacturer of outdoor camping, recreation products and equipment headquartered in Nashville, TN with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. The Gathr Outdoor family of brands includes ORCA™, GCI Outdoor™ Klymit™and PrideSports®. With a deep-rooted belief that outdoor adventures - both big and small - are more powerful when shared with others, Gathr Outdoors products help contribute to the shared, soul-ﬁlling experiences that can only come to life outside. For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit: www.GathrOutdoors.com .

