All-New Klymit Cedar Mesa Cot Highlights Product Assortment Displayed by Gathr Outdoors Brands During Summer Outdoor Retailer Show 2023

News provided by

Gathr Outdoors

19 Jun, 2023, 08:01 ET

Innovative Collapse and Compact™ Technology Simplifies Travel and Storage for Outdoor Enthusiasts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and SALT LAKE CITY, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathr Outdoors, a family of outdoor, camp and recreation brands committed to celebrating shared outdoor experiences, announced today the latest products from Klymit, GCI Outdoor, and ORCA to be displayed at the Summer Outdoor Retailer Show in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 19 - 21.

Highlighted by ten years of Spring-Action Rocking Technology™ from GCI Outdoor, the all new Klymit Cedar Mesa Cot and new products from ORCA, the collection will be available for preview at the Gathr Outdoors booth, #17005 - CH.

"Our purpose is to make gathering together outdoors more comfortable and convenient," said Keith Bornholtz, CEO, Gathr Outdoors. "We're excited to be back at Outdoor Retailer this summer to showcase new innovative products that make spending time together outdoors more enjoyable, like the Klymit Cedar Mesa Cot. Additionally, we're looking forward to continuing to establish Gathr Outdoors as a leader in the space through continued development of cutting edge technology that will transform the outdoor industry, just as GCI Outdoor's Spring-Action Rocking Technology™ did a decade ago."

Hero products on display at the Gathr Outdoors booth include:

GCI Outdoor

  • LevrUp Canopy $260 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW
    • Innovative Levr Lock™ Technology locks canopy in place from stationary location outside the frame, enabling seamless, one-person setup and quick collapse, making it easier than EZ, a key differentiator compared to other canopies requiring users to bend down and duck under the frame to secure and breakdown
  • CoolerTop Table – AVAILABLE 2024
    • Attaching to coolers without tools or modifications, the aluminum slat tabletop provides a stable work surface and a place to gather with family & friends around the cooler

ORCA

  • Wanderer Tote  $225 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW
    • Zipperless soft side cooler designed for function and form, this tote is easy to carry, stylish and rugged.
    • Holds up to 18 12oz cans & tall enough for a bottle of wine
  • Wanderer 24 $250 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW
    • Designed for function and form, this zipperless soft side cooler holds up to 24 12oz cans and accommodates wine bottles.
    • Leak proof patented zipperless design easy open latches and water-resistant key and cell phone storage pouches  make it perfect for any and all outdoor adventures
  • 65-Quart Wheeled Cooler – $450 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW
    • Industry-leading 14-day ice retention ensures maximum freshness of stowed goods
    • Impact-absorbing wheels and a padded handle allows for effortless carting over hard-to-navigate terrain like sand and rocks
    • Backed by an industry-leading lifetime warranty and roto-molded in the USA 

Klymit

  • Cedar Mesa Cot – 249.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW
    • Intuitive design ensures accurate and easy set up while aluminum trapezoid structure and unique oval profile of tubing provide optimal strength and comfortable fabric tension for excellent support.
    • Patent-pending "Easy Lever Lock" system makes assembling and tensioning the cot simple and easy
    • Collapse and Compact™ technology simplifies takedown by seamlessly folding the durable, oversized cot into the size of a small briefcase
  • Insulated Klymaloft – AVAILABLE FALL 2023
    • Perfect for all four seasons, this luxurious, plush foam topper conforms to support the body and eliminate pressure points while the stretch polyester fabric is soft and quiet
    • Air and foam combination strikes the perfect balance between comfort, pack size, and weight
  • Timber Creek SUV Tent – AVAILABLE FALL 2023
    • Spacious interior provides room for up to 6 people (2 in the vehicle, 4 in the tent)as the portal easily attaches to vehicle to provide strong weather and bug resistance for a care-free experience
    • Dome style four-way hub & pole design makes for an intuitive set up
    • Vertical walls maximize head space
    • Versatile 2-door, 3-mesh window design makes it easy to fit into any camping space
  • WaterPORT 8 Gallon – $549.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW
    • Large, self-pressurized tank easily fills with a standard garden hose to deliver eight gallons of water on-the-go
    • Ideal for longer excursions such as camping or fishing trips, off-roading adventures, beach days and more
    • Features roof rack mounts and made from food-grade plastics
  • WaterPORT 2 Gallon – From $144.99 MSRP – AVAILABLE NOW  
    • Convenient, two gallon tank – small enough to easily accompany any outdoor activity – can be pumped up to full pressure in 30 seconds
    • A must-have item for on-the-go families seeking a simple solution for washing hands or spraying down sandy feet
    • Fill-valve accessory enables automatic pressurization right from a garden hose

For more information on Gathr Outdoors and its family of brands visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com.

About Gathr Outdoors, Inc.
Gathr Outdoors, a portfolio company of Centre Partners, is a diversified global designer and manufacturer of outdoor camping, recreation products and equipment headquartered in Nashville, TN with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. The Gathr Outdoor family of brands includes ORCA™, GCI Outdoor™ Klymit™and PrideSports®. With a deep-rooted belief that outdoor adventures - both big and small - are more powerful when shared with others, Gathr Outdoors products help contribute to the shared, soul-ﬁlling experiences that can only come to life outside. For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit: www.GathrOutdoors.com.

SOURCE Gathr Outdoors

Also from this source

KLYMIT DEBUTS NEW EASY-TO-ASSEMBLE, DURABLE CEDAR MESA CAMPING COT

GATHR OUTDOORS UNVEILS NEW CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.