All New la Madeleine Now Open at Park District

Situated within the Park District complex, la Madeleine has pedestrian access via Olive Street and the Park District Plaza. The bakery welcomes guests with a typical French blue façade and two shaded patio spaces. The interior transports guests to their daily French escape with charming Madeleine accents, art and French lesson details. Coffee and bakery service is conveniently situated near the entrance alongside the order ahead pick-up bookshelf. Guests can continue down the line for hot sandwiches, soup, salads and grab and go selections. A variety of interior seating caters to every occasion with single bar-height seats, banquettes and a large community table.

The menu features an expanded coffee program, fresh-baked viennoiserie, brioche breakfast sandwiches, quiche bites, premium salads, sandwiches, charcuterie boards, wine and new agua fresca mimosas. And of course, Guests can expect la Madeleine classics such as, croque monsieur, chicken salade, Caesar salad, tomato basil soup and strawberries romanoff. Appropriately, being in the heart of Dallas' Park District, Guests are invited to fill a picnic basket for an escape to nearby Klyde-Warren park.

All are encouraged to download the la Madeleine app. Guests who use the app during the first 30 days of the opening will receive free coffee or iced tea daily from mid-August through mid-October.

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m for takeout, dine in and curbside at 2100 Olive Street, visit https://lamadeleine.com/locations/dallas-park-district for information. Dedicated curbside pick-up parking available at Olive Street entrance.

About la Madeleine

French-founded and owned since 1983, la Madeleine is a convenient escape for guests no matter the time of day. The menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, cozy nooks and airy patios. Dallas-based la Madeleine operates over 80 corporate and franchise bakeries in 10 states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976.

