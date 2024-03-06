All-new LEFEET P1: The Ultimate Compact, Powerful Water Scooter for Unparalleled Adventures

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEFEET, a leader in innovative water technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the LEFEET P1. This innovative, compact, and lightweight water scooter is designed to revolutionize underwater exploration.

The LEFEET P1 is built for performance and travel, offering more power in a more compact profile – 30% smaller compared than its predecessor, the S1 Pro. Weighing only 2.3kg, this water scooter is incredibly easy to store and easy to pack into a carry-on luggage, making it a perfect airplane cabin companion.

Features include enhanced power and battery options. Divers can choose between the standard 100wh battery or opt for the XR 160wh battery for a longer runtime. With the XR battery, you can unlock an additional speed level of about 2.3 meters per second, which is equivalent to 6 miles per hour which helps the user cover a vast area of the ocean in a shorter amount of time. You can charge the LEFEET P1s batteries using a standard USB-C type cable, making it easier to travel without a bulky charger.

Your all-in-one solution for multiple water adventures both above and below the surface. With a variety of accessories available, including the tank mount, leg mount, SUP mount, and more. The LEFEET P1 quick-release attachment method allows for easy mounting to boats, paddleboards, and kayaks, providing powerful propulsion.

Equipped with a wireless remote control, the LEFEET P1 offers enhanced options above and underwater, providing divers complete control over their choice of operation.

The LEFEET P1 is now live on Kickstarter. To back this project now, please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lefeet-p1/lefeet-p1-versatile-underwater-scooter-with-modular-design?ref=srx2xh

About LEFEET:

LEFEET, was founded in 2018 by a group of watermen, divers, and snorkelers. LEFEET was developed out of our passion for the ocean and a shared curiosity to uncover its marvels. Our main objective was to create the most cutting-edge and effective underwater scooter available. By utilizing innovative techniques, we have revolutionized conventional bulky Diver Propulsion Vehicles (DPVs) into lightweight, potent, and user-friendly scooters, receiving acclaim from divers and snorkelers worldwide. Our products are now stocked in over 250 retail stores worldwide, with over 180 outlets in the United States alone.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bm5hv-wN30