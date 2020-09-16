All-New Luxury, All-New Platform - The 2021 Genesis G80 & GV80 - Luxury Begins With The Right Foundation

With both new cars, the Design and Engineering Development teams set out first to build great Genesis vehicles and second to make world-class luxury products. In keeping with a laser-sharp customer focus, a determined effort was placed on maximizing design flexibility, optimizing interior spaciousness, promising luxury and ensuring best-in-class safety.

"When you're given a big challenge, the best thing to do is to start from a clean sheet of paper," said Albert Biermann, President, Head of Research & Development Division at Hyundai Motor Group. "The development of an all-new platform set us up for great success, influencing everything from the expansive space of the interior to the striking design proportions."

The Foundation is Everything – GV80

The GV80's ability to span on- and off-road environments without sacrificing refinement and stability begins with the platform itself.

The carefully engineered chassis – codenamed M3 - allows for maximum design flexibility, key to the GV80's low profile, wide stance and airy interior space. The GV80 is both lower and wider than many competitors, striking a good balance between length and width while positioning itself as one of the lowest vehicles in the segment.

This gives the vehicle a stable stance and notably low center of gravity, ensuring confident and well-balanced handling. Thoughtful engineering also allows for a low seating position, giving occupants plenty of head room in conjunction with the artfully sloping roofline.

Classified as a Light Duty Truck (LDT), the GV80 was specifically engineered for optimum crash safety and overall body stiffness. Structural components combine four types of steel and extensive use of aluminum – all placed in exactly the right place to leverage their unique material properties. Key panels use hot-stamped and ultra high-strength steel for maximum rigidity, an important factor when it comes to protecting drivers and passengers in case of a collision. The resulting body stiffness also ensures the best balance between crisp handling and ride comfort.

The team was also intent on weight savings for best performance and fuel efficiency. The liberal use of aluminum results in significant weight savings. Replacing steel with aluminum in forming the doors, hood and tailgate resulted in a 255 lb. weight savings. Specific weight savings achieved as follows:

Doors: 55 pounds less than steel (per door)

Hood: 20 pounds less than steel

Tailgate: 15 pounds less than steel

Genesis customers have come to expect an exceptional experience, and the GV80 overdelivers on that promise, whether the vehicle is driven in the city, off road, or in the snow.

From Strength-to-Strength – G80

The all-new G80's ability to maximize passenger comfort and design flexibility while balancing performance and safety capability all stems from its platform design.

The G80's rear-drive unibody structure has 6% greater tensile strength than that of the previous G80, thanks in part to increased use of high-strength steel and hot stamped parts ( 42% more hot stamped parts than previous.) They make up the A- and B-pillars, floor crossmembers as well as rocker panels and provide the highest possible strength through hot forming and quenching processes.

The roof crossmembers, transmission tunnel, front chassis extensions and parts of the rear structure are made of advanced high-strength steel, while the cowl, floor panels and rear parcel shelf are comprised of high-strength steel. As a result of this material placement and optimization strategy, the G80's M3 platform is 6% lighter than that of the previous G80 (55 lbs less).

A newly added horizontal strut brace, die-cast aluminum front and rear shock towers, and a rear subframe benefiting from rear stays and increased bushing size, further enhance rigidity and improve NVH characteristics. Organic geometry was used during the design iteration process to leverage the efficiencies of nature and obtain the lightest and strongest possible structure.

As a result of the careful design and material choices, torsional rigidity of the new model surpasses the outgoing car by 3%. These and myriad other advancements imbue the 2021 G80 with the highest level of dynamic driving performance while maintaining the comfort, stability and safety expected of a Genesis.

