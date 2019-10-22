All-New Luxury Outdoor Resort, Terramor Bar Harbor, Coming To Acadia National Park Area Summer 2020

A Luxury Hideaway in the Woods Thoughtfully designed to blend the aesthetics of the surrounding nature with the comforts of an upscale hotel room, the luxury tent accommodations at Terramor bring a new level of refined style to relaxing and recharging in the great outdoors. The rustic-luxe tents – with exposed, finished wood beams, premium beds and linens, and upscale amenities such as in-room Chemex pour-over coffeemakers – all have their own verandas, private campfire rings and outdoor patio seating.

Terramor's double occupancy tents feature a queen bed while the 4-person two-bedroom tents, designed for families or groups of friends, have one queen bed plus a set of bunk beds. Almost all come with en suite bathrooms, and some have private outdoor showers for those who want to enjoy a steamy shower in the open air under the white birch trees.

Pets are welcome at Terramor Outdoor Resort and can enjoy the onsite dog park and other pet-friendly amenities.

Refinement, Unpaved: An All-New Outdoor Resort Experience

Its location, where the woodlands meet the Atlantic, and its secluded yet sophisticated atmosphere make Terramor Bar Harbor the ultimate basecamp for a unique getaway to this scenic part of coastal Maine.

Serving as the heart of the Resort, The Lodge is the central hub of the property with a restaurant, bar and guest services. The restaurant will offer seasonally inspired and locally cultivated menus offering simple yet refined fare. Picnic lunches will be available and each room comes equipped with a cooler backpack, allowing guests to take along their lunch as they head out for the day's adventures in the national park and surrounding areas.

At the bar guests will find a seasonal collection of wine, cider and regionally sourced beer from rotating craft breweries such as Allagash Brewing Company, Lawson's Finest Liquids, and Bar Harbor's own Atlantic Brewing Company.

The onsite Outfitter – a local guide and concierge – will help guests plan their adventures, whether they're seeking a customized, guided excursion or looking for the best local tips on where to hike, kayak, fish or explore. Equipment and gear rentals will be available on site.

Coming Summer 2020

Terramor Outdoor Resort is a new venture by Kampgrounds of America, Inc., the world's largest organization of private campgrounds.

"Our vision for Terramor Outdoor Resort focuses on the heart of hospitality through upscale, yet authentic experiences that create a unique opportunity for travelers to explore and immerse themselves in the outdoors," said Toby O'Rourke, President and CEO of Kampgrounds of America. "The name Terramor blends 'land' and 'love,' which reflects our approach to personalized hospitality and celebrating the benefits of time spent in nature."

Findings from the 2019 North American Glamping Report show a growing number of leisure travelers are seeking unique outdoor experiences with the services and amenities that are akin to those found at upscale hotels or resorts. The report also shows that interest in glamping as a unique travel experience is growing among younger leisure travelers, including young families.

"As the leading provider of outdoor hospitality experiences throughout the country, we've had our finger on the pulse of this growing market for several years and have used that insight to create what we believe is a first-of-its kind outdoor resort. We are proud to see Terramor come to life," added O'Rourke.

Reservations open today, Oct. 22, and are available at www.terramoroutdoorresort.com.

About Terramor Outdoor Resort

Terramor Outdoor Resort is a thoughtful retreat committed to authentic, immersive experiences in nature. The Terramor experience blends the romance of a camping adventure with the amenities of a luxurious getaway. Authentic local experiences and the individual nature of the destination are what make a stay at Terramor so unique and special. Learn more at www.terramoroutdoorresort.com.

Terramor Outdoor Resort is a new venture of Kampgrounds of America, Inc., the world's largest organization of private campgrounds, and operates as a separate entity from the company's KOA campgrounds.

